Chef Sherry Mehta: Not your usual Punjabi story

What do you imagine when you hear Punjab? Endless mustard fields, the rhythm of the nagara, bhangra beats, and soul-satisfying food. We caught a glimpse of all this and more at A Culinary Tale of Unchronicled Punjab, a limited-period dining showcase at Kanak, Trident, curated by celebrated chef and culinary researcher Chef Sherry Mehta. More than just a food festival, it is a thoughtful exploration of Punjab’s lesser-documented culinary traditions — recipes shaped by land, seasonality, migration, and lived experience.
The menu brings together dishes drawn from winter kitchens, and regional home cooking, evoking a time when food was guided by produce, patience, and technique rather than excess and spectacle. Widely regarded as one of India’s foremost authorities on the cuisines of Punjab and the northern hill regions, Chef Sherry Mehta’s work goes far beyond nostalgia. Her research focuses on preserving undocumented regional food traditions through storytelling, technique, and flavour — presenting food as a cultural practice shaped by climate, produce, and everyday life.
Born into a family from Amritsar and Ludhiana, Chef Sherry’s earliest memories are rooted in community kitchens and backyard tandoors. “My grandmother had a tandoor in the backyard and cooked for the entire neighbourhood. I grew up watching food bring people together,” she recalls adding, “Food is emotion. That’s why we always say our mother’s cooking is the best — not because no one cooks better, but because of nostalgia.”
Though she once aspired to train at IHM Pusa, Delhi, and pursue professional culinary education, her grandmother insisted she cook only at home. Yet food remained central to her life. As she began travelling, she realised how little the world knew about the real food of Punjab. “People think butter chicken and dal makhani are all there is. But Punjab’s food has depth, history, and incredible regional diversity. I see myself more as a food historian than just a chef,” she shares.
Like the name of the festival, our experience began with a bang — Kaanji Sorbet, a sharp fermented welcome drink from Punjab’s winter kitchens. The starters were bold and distinctive: Bathua aur Nyoje ke Kebab, an earthy, deeply nostalgic kebab of winter greens; Namakmandi ki Chaap, a spice-rubbed meat inspired by Peshawar’s legendary meat market; and Batyr ka Shorba, a delicate quail broth that warmed both heart and soul.
For the main course, Hare Tamatar ka Murgh Makhani stood out. Don’t be misled by the word makhani — this was nothing like the familiar version. The sharpness of green tomatoes cut beautifully through the butter base, creating a complex and refreshing flavour. Next came Attock Katwa Gosht paired with Afgani Kabili — a fragrant rice dish studded with dried fruits and tender meat, a reminder of Punjab’s position on ancient trade routes. What truly surprised us was Doli Roti, a soft stuffed bread that Chef Sherry explained was traditionally given to brides as a symbol of new beginnings. We wrapped up with Kaali Gajar ka Halwa with Panjiri Ice Cream — the warmth of dark winter carrots meeting the cool creaminess of ice cream, a match made in heaven called Punjab.
Through A Culinary Tale of Unchronicled Punjab, Chef Sherry Mehta brings forward dishes that have long existed outside commercial menus, allowing guests to experience a quieter, more nuanced side of North Indian cuisine — one rooted in memory, migration, and mindful cooking.
For those looking to revisit and cherish authentic Punjabi food, make sure to check out Chef Sherry’s pop-up at Kanak, Trident. The festival is ongoing for both lunch and dinner until Jan 17.