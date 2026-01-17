Chef Sherry Mehta: Not your usual Punjabi story

What do you imagine when you hear Punjab? Endless mustard fields, the rhythm of the nagara, bhangra beats, and soul-satisfying food. We caught a glimpse of all this and more at A Culinary Tale of Unchronicled Punjab, a limited-period dining showcase at Kanak, Trident, curated by celebrated chef and culinary researcher Chef Sherry Mehta. More than just a food festival, it is a thoughtful exploration of Punjab’s lesser-documented culinary traditions — recipes shaped by land, seasonality, migration, and lived experience.

The menu brings together dishes drawn from winter kitchens, and regional home cooking, evoking a time when food was guided by produce, patience, and technique rather than excess and spectacle. Widely regarded as one of India’s foremost authorities on the cuisines of Punjab and the northern hill regions, Chef Sherry Mehta’s work goes far beyond nostalgia. Her research focuses on preserving undocumented regional food traditions through storytelling, technique, and flavour — presenting food as a cultural practice shaped by climate, produce, and everyday life.

Born into a family from Amritsar and Ludhiana, Chef Sherry’s earliest memories are rooted in community kitchens and backyard tandoors. “My grandmother had a tandoor in the backyard and cooked for the entire neighbourhood. I grew up watching food bring people together,” she recalls adding, “Food is emotion. That’s why we always say our mother’s cooking is the best — not because no one cooks better, but because of nostalgia.”