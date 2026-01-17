Food trends 2026: Serving Hyderabad 2.0

We are just 15 days into 2026, and Hyderabad’s food scene has already found its rhythm. No longer chasing novelty for novelty’s sake, the city is settling into a confident, flavour-forward identity — one that honours its deep culinary roots while embracing global curiosity, wellness, and experience-led dining. From rustic Telugu food in fine-dine settings to chef-led pop-ups and zero-proof cocktails, Hyderabad is redefining what it means to eat out. CE speaks to chefs and culinary experts to find out what’s in store for the city’s food scene in 2026.
Old flavours, new tables
With many NRIs returning home in the wake of tightening visa regulations, 2025 already witnessed a strong revival of local cuisine, and this momentum is only set to grow in the coming year. What’s changing, however, is the nature of this revival. It’s no longer about generic Telugu fare, but deeply rooted, rustic Telugu food, that returning Indians have been craving after years away — now being reimagined in warm, cozy fine-dining formats. While this trend will strongly appeal to local palates, a section of the city’s diners — especially those less tolerant of intense spice — are likely to gravitate towards Mediterranean cuisine. With its kebabs, breads and grills, Mediterranean food offers familiar parallels to Indian flavours, but with a milder, more balanced profile. Both these trends are expected to grow in parallel. We are also seeing a growing curiosity for micro-cuisines such as Kodagu and Kongu, driven by diners seeking novelty as mainstream global cuisines begin to feel repetitive and predictable. Though niche, this audience is steadily expanding, adding a fresh layer of culinary exploration to the city’s evolving food scene.
— Srinivasa Prasath, techie & culinary explorer
Soul of dining
I see a few defining trends shaping Hyderabad’s bar and restaurant scene this year: Old songs, new stories — a strong wave of nostalgia rooted in familiar habits, yet open to fresh experiences. Bars and restaurants as your new friend in town — warm, welcoming spaces that feel personal rather than transactional. Faces make the place — The team and staff matter more than just visual aesthetics; genuine hospitality is the new luxury. Regional food, local rituals, rustic textures — dining that celebrates culture, craft and tradition. Homegrown brands over big planned chains — authentic local stories winning over corporate concepts. And finally, while trends may fade, habits endure. Hyderabad’s F&B scene is steadily becoming a benchmark the rest of the country is looking up to.
— Vickas Passary, restaurateur
Confident regionalism
Hyderabad has always balanced culinary heritage with contemporary tastes. As the city moves into 2026, confident regionalism will take centre stage. Telangana and Deccan cuisines are evolving beyond nostalgia, with refined presentations of native grains, indigenous produce and heirloom recipes. Mindful indulgence is becoming the norm, with diners seeking food that is both wholesome and flavour-forward — from millet-based dishes to fermented, gut-friendly preparations. Plant-forward dining is also maturing, shifting focus from labels to creativity and balance. Meanwhile, comfort favourites such as biryanis, kebabs and street classics are being elevated through better ingredients and modern techniques. Together, these shifts are shaping a dining culture driven by identity, authenticity and a deeper cultural connection through food.
— Suresh Rajan Pillai, Chef de Cuisine, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad
Dining with purpose
Hyderabad’s dining scene in 2026 is becoming more honest and deeply rooted. Diners are seeking good food, familiar flavours and consistent quality, and the industry is responding. Traditional dum cooking and home-style preparations are making a comeback, refined in technique yet authentic in taste.Menus are increasingly shaped by what is fresh and locally available, enhancing flavour while keeping costs in check. Health-conscious cooking is also gaining momentum, with lighter preparations, reduced oil and balanced portions. Guests now prefer relaxed, welcoming spaces that offer honest food, fair pricing and reliability over overly formal settings. Chefs are adopting international techniques to improve presentation and texture while keeping Indian taste profiles at the core. Live counters and chef interactions add an experiential layer beyond the plate. Overall, Hyderabad’s food culture is evolving into something more balanced, meaningful and driven by what diners truly value.
— Satya Kumar, executive chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel
Rise of taste
Most new restaurant launches will gravitate towards café and restobar formats, while Telugu cuisine will continue to dominate as a preferred choice for new openings. The non-alcoholic beverage segment is set for significant growth, with a strong focus on zero-proof cocktails, matcha-based drinks and functional beverages. The locavore movement will gain momentum, with chefs increasingly replacing expensive imported ingredients with high-quality local produce, alongside a stronger emphasis on wellness-driven recipes. We will also see the rise of intimate dine-in experiences such as supper clubs, offering niche, curated culinary journeys. Specialised cloud kitchens — focused on regional and contemporary cuisines — will expand their reach across the city. Culinary tourism will show early green shoots, and the emergence of chefs as standalone brands is set to explode.
— Sabyasachi Raychaudhuri, food and travel enthusiast
When roots go global
Hyderabad’s dining scene in 2026 will be shaped by a balance between nostalgia and global curiosity, with a growing focus on wellness, timing, and immersive experiences. A strong return-to-roots movement is underway, with diners gravitating towards regional, seasonal and ingredient-driven cuisines — especially traditional Telangana and Andhra fare. Organic produce, millets, cold-pressed oils and slow-cooked recipes rooted in wellness are gaining renewed relevance. At the same time, the city is opening up to lesser-known global cuisines, with Korean food leading the wave. Beyond kimchi, dishes like Korean BBQ, bulgogi and lighter formats such as bulgogi salads are resonating with health-conscious, flavour-forward diners. Late-night dining is also evolving into refined sit-down experiences, reflecting flexible lifestyles and a growing social dining culture. Restaurant collaborations, chef pop-ups and curated dining events will drive excitement, while health-forward innovations like monk fruit sweeteners signal a shift towards mindful indulgence. Overall, Hyderabad’s food landscape will be rooted yet progressive — where tradition meets innovation and wellness meets indulgence.
— Shiiv Parvesh, Director of Culinary, NHCC