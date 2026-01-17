Food trends 2026: Serving Hyderabad 2.0

Old flavours, new tables

With many NRIs returning home in the wake of tightening visa regulations, 2025 already witnessed a strong revival of local cuisine, and this momentum is only set to grow in the coming year. What’s changing, however, is the nature of this revival. It’s no longer about generic Telugu fare, but deeply rooted, rustic Telugu food, that returning Indians have been craving after years away — now being reimagined in warm, cozy fine-dining formats. While this trend will strongly appeal to local palates, a section of the city’s diners — especially those less tolerant of intense spice — are likely to gravitate towards Mediterranean cuisine. With its kebabs, breads and grills, Mediterranean food offers familiar parallels to Indian flavours, but with a milder, more balanced profile. Both these trends are expected to grow in parallel. We are also seeing a growing curiosity for micro-cuisines such as Kodagu and Kongu, driven by diners seeking novelty as mainstream global cuisines begin to feel repetitive and predictable. Though niche, this audience is steadily expanding, adding a fresh layer of culinary exploration to the city’s evolving food scene.

— Srinivasa Prasath, techie & culinary explorer