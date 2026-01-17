Hyderabad man arrested for killing step-brother after argument over cigarettes

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his step-brother, Stafford Rohan Sayar, by pushing him from the terrace following an argument over glasses and cigarettes at VST Colony in Nacharam on Thursday.

Police said that Rohan and his friend Xavier Rohith were flying kites on the terrace of his house while consuming alcohol. At around 9.30 pm, the accused Leonard Angelo Sayars came to Rohan’s house after being called by him. Police said there were previous grudges between the two. While drinking, an argument reportedly broke out over sharing glasses and cigarettes. At around 11 pm, the quarrel escalated into a physical fight. Police said Leonard Angelo Sayars assaulted Rohan, caught hold of his hands, pulled his legs, pinned him against a wall and threw him from the terrace.

Rohan sustained severe head injuries in the fall and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered.