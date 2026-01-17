Hyderabad police arrest 12 for selling, processing banned Chinese manja

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Zone police arrested 12 persons for possessing and selling banned Chinese manja across multiple police divisions and seized 162 bobbins worth approximately Rs 1.88 lakh on Friday.

In the Chikkadpally division, Kachiguda police apprehended five persons and recovered 51 bobbins. Those arrested include sellers Nomula Santosh Kumar (26) and Nomula Pushpa (35) from Mothi Market in Kachiguda. Further investigation led to the arrest of supplier Lalith Singh (39) from Dhoolpet, from whose residence 35 bobbins were seized.

Police said Lalith Singh procured the stock from Lal Kuan in Old Delhi around two months ago and had earlier been arrested in NDPS cases. The police also arrested other sellers Kashiram Singh (38) and Om Prakash Singh (45).

In the Gandhiagar division, Domalguda police arrested four students for selling Chinese manja near NTR Stadium and seized eight bobbins valued at Rs 10,000. Police said the accused sold the material on commission, sourced from an associate.

In the Osmania University division, Amberpet police arrested 50-year-old man and seized 48 bobbins worth `72,000. Two other accused in the case are absconding.