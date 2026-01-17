Hyderabad to host week-long Tyagaraja Aradhana

Hyderabad is set to resonate with the timeless compositions of Saint Tyagaraja as the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) returns with its 11th edition from January 19 to 25, 2026. Organised by the Sanskriti Foundation, the festival will be held at CCRT, Madhapur, and Shilparamam, Hitec City, bringing together rasikas for a week-long celebration of classical music.
What began as a modest, single-day effort has today grown into one of the largest Tyagaraja Aradhana festivals in the world, completely volunteer-driven and deeply rooted in the guru–shishya parampara. Speaking about the festival’s journey with CE, YSS Krishna, organising secretary, Sanskriti Foundation, says, “The idea was to recreate the spirit of the Thiruvaiyaru Aradhana in Hyderabad, especially for artistes and rasikas who cannot travel. Over the years, the festival has grown organically, and this year’s seven-day format reflects both the scale and the support HTAMF has received from the carnatic music community.”
This year, he says, marks a significant milestone as HTAMF expands into a seven-day festival for the first time, featuring grand evening concerts, with four performances, each evening.
He adds, “The festival will unfold through a carefully curated, date-wise programme beginning on January 19 with Aradhanotsava Prarambham and Jyothi Prakasanam, at the CCRT Amphitheatre, including a vocal presentation by students of Vidushi Kamala Ramani. The celebrations continue on January 20 with a dance ballet by students of Bharateeya Kala Sanskriti, along with vocal and instrumental concerts by senior artistes. Over the next few days, the festival will present several such grand evening concerts, featuring a mix of vocal, violin and other instrumental performances by accomplished musicians. The festival culminates on January 25, beginning at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilparamam, with Nagarasankeerthana, Guru Sanmanam, and Gathra Chitra Sammelanam by Sri Kuchi, leading up to the grand Pancharatna Seva, where the five revered compositions of Saint Tyagaraja will be rendered collectively.”
As part of its continuing Gurusanmanam tradition, the Sanskriti Foundation will honour Vidwan Komanduri Seshadri (non-percussion), Vidwan Nemani Somayajulu (percussion), and Vidushi Manda Sudharani (vocal) for their distinguished contribution to Carnatic music.