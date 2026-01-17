Hyderabad to host week-long Tyagaraja Aradhana

He adds, “The festival will unfold through a carefully curated, date-wise programme beginning on January 19 with Aradhanotsava Prarambham and Jyothi Prakasanam, at the CCRT Amphitheatre, including a vocal presentation by students of Vidushi Kamala Ramani. The celebrations continue on January 20 with a dance ballet by students of Bharateeya Kala Sanskriti, along with vocal and instrumental concerts by senior artistes. Over the next few days, the festival will present several such grand evening concerts, featuring a mix of vocal, violin and other instrumental performances by accomplished musicians. The festival culminates on January 25, beginning at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilparamam, with Nagarasankeerthana, Guru Sanmanam, and Gathra Chitra Sammelanam by Sri Kuchi, leading up to the grand Pancharatna Seva, where the five revered compositions of Saint Tyagaraja will be rendered collectively.”