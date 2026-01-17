Mahesh Kale: Honouring classical music is my default state

Rooted deeply in classical raga sangeet, Swarsandhya gradually unfolds into semi-classical forms like abhangs and natya sangeet, interwoven with Kale’s own compositions. This transition is intentional. He expresses, “Honouring classical music is my default state. That language is what I grew up with. But just like how we speak differently with friends than we do in formal settings, music also needs nuance — a little informality, a little warmth — to stay relevant. Somehow, classical music has been seen as something only to be revered, not participated in. Of course it must be revered — just like we revere our grandparents. But that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh with them, talk to them, or share joy with them.”