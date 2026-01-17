Mahesh Kale: Honouring classical music is my default state

Mahesh Kale has made one thing clear: Indian classical music does not need saving, it needs momentum. Ahead of Swarsandhya in Hyderabad today, the National Award–winning vocalist speaks with the clarity of someone who has already made his choice — between comfort and conviction.
“Swarsandhya is a kind of a concert that extends Indian classical music and the semi-classical repertoire,” he begins, ahead of his Hyderabad performance at Shilpakala Vedika.
Rooted deeply in classical raga sangeet, Swarsandhya gradually unfolds into semi-classical forms like abhangs and natya sangeet, interwoven with Kale’s own compositions. This transition is intentional. He expresses, “Honouring classical music is my default state. That language is what I grew up with. But just like how we speak differently with friends than we do in formal settings, music also needs nuance — a little informality, a little warmth — to stay relevant. Somehow, classical music has been seen as something only to be revered, not participated in. Of course it must be revered — just like we revere our grandparents. But that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh with them, talk to them, or share joy with them.”
Hyderabad, he feels, is especially receptive to this ethos. The city’s cultural depth, combined with its unmistakable vitality, makes it a place he looks forward to returning to. “Hyderabad has a very rich musical legacy,” he warmly notes, recalling past performances and a particularly cherished memory of being invited by his guru, the late Pandit Jasraj, to perform at a festival in the city. He adds, “He walked onto the stage, blessed me, and spoke so generously. Those moments stay with you for life.”
But his connection with Hyderabad isn’t limited to music alone. He enunciates, “It’s one of the few cities where you can step out at two in the morning and still find fresh, delicious food (laughs). There’s a certain charm, a cultural warmth here. When I come to Hyderabad, I don’t just want to give something through my music — I also want to take back the city’s energy and blessings with me.”
Despite being based in the United States for over two decades and receiving frequent offers from mainstream entertainment platforms, Mahesh has remained unwavering in his commitment to classical and devotional music. He is clear-eyed about why: “When I close my eyes and think about what gives me the most happiness, it is heritage and traditional music,” he says simply.
That commitment, however, does not mean rigidity. He is known for experimenting — including a concert titled Infusion in Tune, where he performs classical bandishes accompanied by instruments like drums, guitar, saxophone, keyboard and bass. He gushes, “Indian classical music is not old. It is expansive. Extending it thoughtfully is part of my mission.”
And mission is a word he returns to often. “Indian classical music isn’t just my career — it’s my mission. And it’s hard to distract someone who’s on a mission,” he states. Every offer, whether a film song or a large-scale public concert, is filtered through one question: does it further the reach of classical music? If the answer is yes, he embraces it wholeheartedly.
Much of this clarity can be traced back to his formative years in the gurukul system under Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. He recalls, “It was the most formative age of my life. Along with music, I absorbed culture, honesty, discipline, and humility. Guruji was like a saint. He believed the journey of music itself is the goal. Even today, before I step on stage, I engage with those lessons internally. If I’m making people sing along — something that wasn’t traditionally part of my training — I know my intention is pure. It comes from love for tradition and the desire to make it everyone’s music.”
Collaboration, too, has been a powerful teacher. Working with legends like Zakir Hussain, Trilok Gurtu, Shivamani, Aruna Sairam, Selva Ganesh and saxophonist George Brooks has expanded his musical and human understanding. He recounts, “Zakir ji is not just a master musician, but a master of humanity. He makes you feel like a partner, never lesser.” Each collaboration, he believes, offers lessons not just in sound, but in life.
This global sensibility also informs the Mahesh Kale School of Music, which today teaches students across 15 countries. Adapting the gurukul spirit for a digital, international generation comes naturally to him. “I know the pulse of the Western world, and I know the roots of our tradition,” he vocalises. His classes often resemble playful workshops — complete with quizzes, games, and joyful movements — all designed to spark curiosity.
Looking ahead, his vision is both ambitious and quietly idealistic. “I want every human being in the world to have listened to Indian classical and devotional music at least once. Our heritage music is pure gold. If we can just show its sparkle, people will fall in love with it,” he concludes.