Things not to do in Hyderabad

I know we don’t have a beach, and that really shows in our activities. We stand on bridges and take pictures with water bodies. Any water body works. Lake, tank, drainage, nala. Water is water.

We cut cakes at midnight in random parks and on roads. We plan tomato festivals in Hyderabad while, in the very next village, people are dying of hunger. Still fine. When Hrithik Roshan and his gang can dance on farmer problems, we can also do it. Why not. Our only goal in life is to recreate a Bollywood scene. No judgement there.

But lately, we are experimenting too much.

What was this water tasting event that happened recently? It was not even a big success, but still an event was created. Reels were made. Influencers were invited. That itself should worry us.

First of all, influencers. Where is your bar? Every creator needs a limit. Where is yours? At what point do you say no? If you don’t have one, this is a good place to start. Please decline water tasting events.

I saw people gathering and tasting water. First thought was why? Then I realised there was a sponsor. That is how these things happen.

When I checked, the sponsor was Aava Water.

You know that bottle. It does not look nice. The moment you see it on a restaurant table, your first question is, “Don’t you guys have Bisleri?” I usually don’t care which water I drink, but that particular one tastes like jail water. The kind of water the government gives when they want criminals to confess faster.