Things not to do in Hyderabad

I know we don’t have a beach, and that really shows in our activities. We stand on bridges and take pictures with water bodies. Any water body works. Lake, tank, drainage, nala. Water is water.
We cut cakes at midnight in random parks and on roads. We plan tomato festivals in Hyderabad while, in the very next village, people are dying of hunger. Still fine. When Hrithik Roshan and his gang can dance on farmer problems, we can also do it. Why not. Our only goal in life is to recreate a Bollywood scene. No judgement there.
But lately, we are experimenting too much.
What was this water tasting event that happened recently? It was not even a big success, but still an event was created. Reels were made. Influencers were invited. That itself should worry us.
First of all, influencers. Where is your bar? Every creator needs a limit. Where is yours? At what point do you say no? If you don’t have one, this is a good place to start. Please decline water tasting events.
I saw people gathering and tasting water. First thought was why? Then I realised there was a sponsor. That is how these things happen.
When I checked, the sponsor was Aava Water.
You know that bottle. It does not look nice. The moment you see it on a restaurant table, your first question is, “Don’t you guys have Bisleri?” I usually don’t care which water I drink, but that particular one tastes like jail water. The kind of water the government gives when they want criminals to confess faster.
That is why I understand why they needed a water tasting event. That is probably the only way people will taste their water.
That is fine. Do your marketing.
But to everyone who went, there are better things to do in Hyderabad. There is theatre. There is comedy. There is music. There are sports. There are people pouring their hearts out on stage for Rs 300. Go watch that.
Our body is 70 percent water. And you stepped out to taste the same water. That is why I am harsh on this event. If water tasting was so exciting, Jesus would never have turned water into wine. He would have just called it a water tasting event and logged out for the day.
We talk a lot about carbon footprint. But think about this. You woke up. Took a bath. Washed clothes. Started your car. Burnt fuel. Sat in traffic. All this just to go somewhere and taste water.
Think about it for a second. Think about how you started your year.
Also, have you ever heard of a water tasting festival in Goa? No. Because beach cities don’t do this. Only non-beach cities do. Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Maybe that is why our CM has taken note. Maybe he is also tired of these events. That is why we are getting an artificial beach soon in Hyderabad. So that all this can finally stop.
Until then, support local arts.
Sandesh
@msgfromsandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)
(The writer’s views are his own)