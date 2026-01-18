By the Godavari, ecotourism puts tribal living in focus

KHAMMAM: Riverside camps along the Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam are drawing steady interest from tourists and devotees visiting from across the country.

Set up by the Bhadradri Kothagudem administration to promote ecotourism, the camps aim to offer visitors a glimpse of tribal living traditions while creating livelihoods for local communities. District Collector Jitesh V Patil initiated the project as part of a broader effort to showcase indigenous culture.

A total of 12 huts — six large and six small — have been erected on the riverbank with security arrangements in place. Operations are handled by tribal women self-help groups. Kunja Babi Rani of the Gulabi SHG says the response has been encouraging from the outset.

Visitors are charged `500 per person for a 12-hour stay. Large huts can accommodate five to six persons, while smaller huts house up to four. Facilities include bedding, hot water, solar lighting, campfires and basic recreational activities such as badminton, volleyball and archery.

“Our group has 10 members. After meeting expenses, the income is shared among us,” Babi Rani says, adding that the district administration has been supportive throughout.

Speaking to TNIE, Jitesh V Patil explains that the initiative is intended to revive tribal culture, alongside plans to organise the Yeru festival in Bhadrachalam.

Visitors have responded positively. K Ramachandran from Chennai, who stayed at the camp with his family, describes the experience as refreshing and suggested that tribal cuisine could be added to enhance the offering.