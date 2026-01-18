Former footballer organises job fairs, helps youth kickoff their careers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In 2021, as the pandemic erased jobs and stability for thousands, former footballer Muhammad Mannan Ullah Khan saw a crisis far bigger than any match he had played. He shut down his football academy and rewrote his life’s game plan — one that today translates into three to four job fairs every month, changing lives without charging a single rupee.

Even years after the pandemic, many young people, especially from marginalised communities, continue to struggle for stable employment. Determined to help them stand on their own feet, the 36-year-old former footballer chose to step away from his sporting career and focus entirely on organising free job melas, a mission he has pursued for the past five years.

Service, he tells TNIE, runs in the family. Mannan follows the footsteps of his father, Muhammad Zafar Ullah Khan, who helped many secure jobs in the postal department. So far, Mannan has facilitated employment for nearly 30,000 youths across India and organised over 150 job fairs. While most participants are from the two Telugu states, young jobseekers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha have also approached him.

A wide range of employers take part in these fairs, spanning IT and ITeS firms, financial institutions, security services and healthcare organisations. Companies such as Genpact, Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus, Force Motors, GMR Group, Mahaveer Group of Companies, Tata Electronics and Medicover Hospital are among those that have recruited candidates through his initiatives.