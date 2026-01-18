Green & blue: A filmmaker’s journey through Telangana’s wild heart

HYDERABAD: In the quiet hour when mist bleeds into hills and riverbanks stir with wings, a camera waited. Months of such mornings — across forgotten forests, wetlands and river systems — have now translated into award-winning recognition for Hyderabad-based wildlife photographer and visual storyteller Faizan Hussain.

Faizan won second prize in the Tourism Department’s ‘100 Weekend Wonders of Telangana’ contest for his short film Greens & Blues of Telangana. Created specifically for the competition, the film distils four to five months of patient fieldwork into a single visual reel that maps the state’s ecological diversity — from migratory birds and forest corridors to rivers, wetlands and human interaction with nature.

“I documented everything — the rich biodiversity of the state, wildlife species, migratory birds, rivers, forests and even human impact,” Faizan tells TNIE.

Launched in December and open for a month until early January, the contest invited participants to showcase offbeat weekend destinations across Telangana. Drawing from footage gathered over several months, Faizan shaped his entry to focus on landscapes defined by forests, hills, reservoirs and flowing water bodies. Shot using cinematic equipment, including drone footage, the film offers aerial perspectives of terrain that is rarely documented.

Early morning and late evening shoots were key to capturing changing light, mist and movement across landscapes. “Everything was shot cinematically. The idea was to show these places as they naturally exist, without disturbance,” he explains. Rather than spotlighting well-known tourist destinations, the film turns attention to quieter, often overlooked regions that play a crucial role in sustaining biodiversity.

Several sequences follow the Krishna river as it winds through forested and hilly terrain near the Nallamala region. The river, which divides Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, cuts through dense forest landscapes near the Srisailam stretch, visually underlining ecological continuity across administrative boundaries.