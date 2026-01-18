Not just hot air, a sight to behold in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hot air balloons soaring more than 4,000 feet above the city have added a new spectacle to Hyderabad’s morning skies. The ongoing ballooning event, timed to make the most of calm early-morning winds, has drawn residents and visitors eager for a bird’s-eye view of the city, while pilots stress that the experience is governed by strict safety protocols.
Flights begin at dawn, when a thin layer of mist still hangs over the skyline. At the Golf Course near Golconda Fort, passengers gather before sunrise, watching balloons slowly inflate before lifting off into the quiet morning air.
During one such flight, TNIE spoke to the pilots guiding a balloon across the western side of the city. Saul, who has been piloting hot air balloons for two years, was joined by his co-pilot Carlos, a veteran flyer with nearly 18 years of experience.
“This is my second year piloting a hot air balloon,” Saul says. Having travelled from Spain, he described flying over Hyderabad as a memorable experience.
According to him, wind conditions play the most critical role in every flight. “The wind is the one that leads us. The most important decision is choosing where to take off from,” he explains. The Golf Course was selected after studying wind patterns that move westwards, towards safer landing areas near the lake.
“If we go north or east, we end up over the city, which is more tricky and more difficult to fly over. The winds yesterday and today were perfect, and the organisation’s decision regarding the take-off point was spot on. We enjoyed both flights a lot.”
Saul says becoming a balloon pilot involves extensive training. It begins with a theoretical phase covering nine subjects, which can take up to two years depending on the trainee. This is followed by practical training with an instructor.
“You need a minimum of 16 hours of flight time to be eligible for the exam,” he adds. One key requirement is flying solo. “You cannot take the exam until you have flown alone for at least half an hour. That ensures you are not afraid and that you can manage the balloon and make decisions independently.”
Despite the altitude, Saul describes hot air ballooning as one of the safest forms of flying. “I’ve had absolutely no fatal accidents,” he says. “There are very few things that can go wrong. If the weather is not suitable, you simply don’t fly. That reduces the risk almost completely.”
Flying over Hyderabad also offered the pilots a unique perspective on the city. “It has been amazing,” Saul says. “The people here are very warm and welcoming.” From the balloon, he adds, landmarks such as Golconda Fort are clearly visible. “You can also see how much construction is happening. It shows that Hyderabad and Telangana are growing rapidly.”
When asked if he would return, Saul does not hesitate. “Yes, definitely. If we get another opportunity, we would love to come back. We travelled all the way from Spain, so it’s been a long journey; but absolutely worth it.”