Not just hot air, a sight to behold in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hot air balloons soaring more than 4,000 feet above the city have added a new spectacle to Hyderabad’s morning skies. The ongoing ballooning event, timed to make the most of calm early-morning winds, has drawn residents and visitors eager for a bird’s-eye view of the city, while pilots stress that the experience is governed by strict safety protocols.

Flights begin at dawn, when a thin layer of mist still hangs over the skyline. At the Golf Course near Golconda Fort, passengers gather before sunrise, watching balloons slowly inflate before lifting off into the quiet morning air.

During one such flight, TNIE spoke to the pilots guiding a balloon across the western side of the city. Saul, who has been piloting hot air balloons for two years, was joined by his co-pilot Carlos, a veteran flyer with nearly 18 years of experience.

“This is my second year piloting a hot air balloon,” Saul says. Having travelled from Spain, he described flying over Hyderabad as a memorable experience.

According to him, wind conditions play the most critical role in every flight. “The wind is the one that leads us. The most important decision is choosing where to take off from,” he explains. The Golf Course was selected after studying wind patterns that move westwards, towards safer landing areas near the lake.

“If we go north or east, we end up over the city, which is more tricky and more difficult to fly over. The winds yesterday and today were perfect, and the organisation’s decision regarding the take-off point was spot on. We enjoyed both flights a lot.”