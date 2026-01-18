SCB assurances on tax rollback remain on paper even after steep increase draws criticism

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has not rolled back the property tax, which was hiked two to three fold in September last year, despite earlier assurances to property owners along Rajiv Rahadari, according to property owners.

The steep increase has drawn criticism from local traders and residents, as it came amid disruption caused by the widening of the 12-km Rajiv Rahadari stretch from Paradise to Hakimpet. Following protests, the SCB had announced that the increased tax would be waived for properties affected by the road widening.

However, residents said the rollback remained only on record. Although Cantonment authorities later stated that the revised tax had been withdrawn, several property owners have recently received bills reflecting the higher amounts.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, chairman of the Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners Joint Action Committee said, “Last year, we met the then CEO and submitted a representation. We were assured that the tax would be waived for residents affected by road widening. Now many of us have received the tax demand. We are already facing difficulties due to the ongoing works, and the tax should be waived.”