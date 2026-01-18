Techie loses Rs 2.9 crore in fake investment platform in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old IT employee from Serilingampally lost Rs 2.90 crore after investing in a fake investment platform.

The victim told police that on November 12, 2025, while browsing stock analysis tips, he came across a Chrome link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group. A person identifying himself as Anil Goel shared trading charts and stock recommendations, advising members to buy and hold stocks for profits.

He later introduced Ommie Salma from GTS Securities LLC, claiming it to be a SEBI-registered company facilitating FII account creation. Believing the assurances, the victim opened an FII account, installed an application through a shared link and began trading with Rs 50,000 on December 15, initially receiving returns of about 5% to 8%.

When he attempted to withdraw funds, he was asked to make further payments. Trusting the claims, he invested more money by taking personal loans, gold loans in his wife’s name and loans from family and friends. He later realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with Cyberabad Cyber Crimes police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.