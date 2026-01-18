Three held in cyberfraud cases in Hyderabad; Rs 16.2 lakh refunded to victims

HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri cybercrime police cracked two cybercrime cases, arresting three offenders involved in investment fraud and part-time job scams. Police said one accused was arrested in an investment fraud case, while two others were apprehended for facilitating a part-time job fraud.

The Cybercrime Police also secured refunds totalling Rs 16,28,616 to victims through court orders between January 11 and 17.

In the first case, Mahboob Pasha of Karimnagar was arrested for aiding an investment fraud by providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. Police said he opened a current account in the name of a business firm and knowingly shared banking credentials, enabling the transfer of `16 lakh from a victim through a fake online investment scheme.

He allegedly received commissions for facilitating transactions and has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said he is also involved in two other cybercrime cases registered in Haryana.

In the second case, Beerelli Vinay Kumar and Kathula Prashanth, both from Nalgonda, were arrested for operating mule bank accounts used in a part-time job fraud executed through a Telegram group offering online hotel booking tasks. The victim lost over 47 lakh, of which 1 lakh was later refunded. Police said the accounts were linked to cases in AP and Maharashtra.