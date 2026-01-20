C-Mitra helps register over 100 cybercrime FIRs in 10 days

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police’s C-Mitra initiative, launched to fast-track justice for cybercrime victims, has begun showing results, with over 100 FIRs registered within 10 days of its rollout.

Officials said the virtual helpdesk reached out to nearly 1,000 victims and prepared around 200 legally vetted complaint drafts using AI, enabling victims to complete formalities without confusion or delay.

Victims have welcomed the initiative, noting that they no longer need to spend hours at police stations. Prompt responses from the virtual police team and direct receipt of FIR copies on mobile phones have improved convenience and confidence, officials said.

Under the system, victims report complaints through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The C-Mitra team then contacts the victim, gathers details and prepares a comprehensive complaint draft incorporating relevant legal provisions.

The document is shared via WhatsApp or email, after which victims sign and send it by post or courier to the Basheerbagh cybercrime police station. FIRs are registered on receipt and details are shared via SMS.

To ensure timely service, the Cyber Crime Wing has deployed a dedicated 24-member team working in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm as a virtual helpdesk.