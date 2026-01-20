Dimple, rooted and real

Glamorous and gorgeous actress Dimple Hayathi, known for her roles in films like Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Khiladi, Ramabanam and more, has carved a distinct space for herself in the industry. While her performances have made audiences fall in love with her, it is her simplicity that truly defines her. As she attends the launch of VeCuRa ReSculpt at Kukatpally, CE catches up with her in a one-on-one interaction where she talks about working with actor Ravi Teja and her lifestyle.
Can you talk about your wellness and fitness journey?
If I don’t work out in a day, I start feeling restless. I just need to work out. I work out so that I can eat — I am such a foodie. I don’t believe in crash diets or juice cleanses. If I eat something, I make sure I also give my body the time to digest well and rest well. So my routine includes workouts, proper sleep, hydration and overall balance.
How was your experience of working with actor Ravi Teja in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi?
Working with him is always an immense joy. This is the second time I am working with him, and it is even more special because it was a Sankranthi release — my first Sankranthi film. With so much celebration and so many films releasing at once, being part of it itself feels like a success. I am enjoying every bit of it, and working with him is always easy, fun and full of positive energy.
What do you do when you are not shooting?
I like to take time to sleep whenever I can. I also love spending time with my dogs — I call them my kids. I enjoy being with my family, especially my grandparents. Whenever I get some free time, I prefer to be at home.
What keeps you motivated?
I am someone who cannot sit idle. I need to keep doing something. If I get a break of two or three days, by the third day, I feel the urge to learn something new or explore something that helps me evolve as a person and as a professional.
What is your fashion mantra?
For me, fashion is all about comfort. I always go with what I like and what suits me. It doesn’t matter if it’s a bold outfit or a cute one — it depends on my mood and mindset at that time. What matters most is whether I can carry it well.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I am doing another film with Sharwanand, and I also have two Tamil films lined up. It would be nice to talk about them once they are formally announced, but I can say that I have three exciting films coming up this year.