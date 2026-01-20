Dimple, rooted and real

Can you talk about your wellness and fitness journey?

If I don’t work out in a day, I start feeling restless. I just need to work out. I work out so that I can eat — I am such a foodie. I don’t believe in crash diets or juice cleanses. If I eat something, I make sure I also give my body the time to digest well and rest well. So my routine includes workouts, proper sleep, hydration and overall balance.

How was your experience of working with actor Ravi Teja in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi?

Working with him is always an immense joy. This is the second time I am working with him, and it is even more special because it was a Sankranthi release — my first Sankranthi film. With so much celebration and so many films releasing at once, being part of it itself feels like a success. I am enjoying every bit of it, and working with him is always easy, fun and full of positive energy.