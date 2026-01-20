GHMC plans flyover to ease south Hyderabad traffic

HYDERABAD: In a major move to ease congestion along one of southern Hyderabad’s most traffic-choked corridors, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct a six-lane, bi-directional flyover covering the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road and Katedan junctions.
The project, estimated to cost around Rs 345 crore, is part of GHMC’s Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative to decongest key corridors and improve urban infrastructure. It aims to create a conflict-free corridor by enabling uninterrupted movement on the main carriageway and eliminating bottlenecks at the three junctions.
The Mailardevpally–Shamshabad–Katedan stretch serves as a major gateway to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and several rapidly growing residential and industrial areas in southern Hyderabad. Officials said the project would bring long-awaited relief to daily commuters, transport operators and airport-bound passengers.
Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, minimise idling at intersections and improve overall traffic discipline.
A three-lane, uni-directional down ramp with an 11.5-metre-wide carriageway will be constructed at the Katedan junction, along with a viaduct and obligatory spans to facilitate traffic movement below the flyover.
The bi-directional grade separator will be executed on an Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/turnkey basis and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.
GHMC officials said the project was conceived following a comprehensive traffic study by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which flagged severe congestion and rising vehicular load along the arterial route. “These junctions have become chronic choke points, especially during peak hours and airport rush.
The flyover will ensure smooth flow on the main carriageway while local traffic moves safely below,” an official said.
The selected agency will be responsible for surveys, investigations, detailed designs and construction of the six-lane flyover, including standard viaduct spans, reinforced soil walls, crash barriers, drainage, lighting, signage, pavement markings, utility shifting and landscaping.
The project also includes widening and strengthening of at-grade roads, provision of footpaths with utility ducts and drains, and a 24-month defect liability period.