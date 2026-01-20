GHMC plans flyover to ease south Hyderabad traffic

HYDERABAD: In a major move to ease congestion along one of southern Hyderabad’s most traffic-choked corridors, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct a six-lane, bi-directional flyover covering the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road and Katedan junctions.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 345 crore, is part of GHMC’s Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative to decongest key corridors and improve urban infrastructure. It aims to create a conflict-free corridor by enabling uninterrupted movement on the main carriageway and eliminating bottlenecks at the three junctions.

The Mailardevpally–Shamshabad–Katedan stretch serves as a major gateway to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and several rapidly growing residential and industrial areas in southern Hyderabad. Officials said the project would bring long-awaited relief to daily commuters, transport operators and airport-bound passengers.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, minimise idling at intersections and improve overall traffic discipline.

A three-lane, uni-directional down ramp with an 11.5-metre-wide carriageway will be constructed at the Katedan junction, along with a viaduct and obligatory spans to facilitate traffic movement below the flyover.