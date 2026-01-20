HYDRAA reclaims 6.12 acres of govt land

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday reclaimed 6.12 acres of government land at Divyanagar layout in Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district by erecting fencing to prevent further encroachments.

Officials said this was the same site where HYDRAA had removed illegal boundary walls a year ago, with both operations involving alleged encroachments by an education institution chairman, Nallamalla Reddy.

The land, located in Survey Nos. 66/2, 3, 4 and 5 of Kachavani Singaram village, belongs to the government. Officials said the encroacher, who had developed an adjacent layout, allegedly extended into government land, converting portions into residential plots and selling them illegally.

Following complaints, HYDRAA conducted a joint field inspection with other officials. Based on a survey report submitted by the Assistant Director of the Survey and Land Records department, the agency fenced the entire extent. Nearly 50 illegal plots were found within the encroached area.

Despite objections raised by Nallamalla Reddy over fencing without prior notice, HYDRAA went ahead with the operation, installing name boards declaring the land as government property and completing the fencing to prevent further illegal occupation.