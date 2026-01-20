Mindful moments with Miheeka Daggubati

Following a successful Bengaluru edition, The Wellness Fair arrived in Hyderabad for a three-day experience at Foodstories, Banjara Hills. Curated in collaboration with Mudita Tribe, founded by Miheeka Daggubati, the fair celebrated everyday wellbeing through simple, mindful choices. The event opened with Sip & Sense, a guided water tasting by Avanti Mehta, and explored gut health with Go With Your Gut by Hydra Kombucha. Wellness routines were highlighted through yoga, breathwork, mindful art, beauty rituals with Kama Ayurveda, and The Honey Ritual by Tenacious Bee. Functional nutrition, better sleep, and children’s emotional wellbeing were also part of the programme. CE caught up with Miheeka Daggubati to talk about wellness and life with Rana Daggubati, wrapping up an enriching and engaging fair.
Excerpts
Tell us about your association with The Wellness Fair and Mudita Tribe.
We’ve curated a wellness weekend that covers a variety of topics, focusing on integrating food and well-being into everyday life holistically. We had a water tasting session and a yoga class. Then we have a panel discussion, a kombucha session, a Thai martial arts demonstration, and a mushroom workshop. There’s something for everyone — children, fitness enthusiasts, mothers, and families.
Mudita Tribe is a mental well-being platform and NGO we started to spread awareness about mental health. Our goal is to make mental health support accessible and affordable, especially for those who need it most. Collaborating with Foodstories for this wellness weekend was a natural fit since we focus on holistic mental health and food plays a huge role in how your brain functions and supports your overall well-being.
How do you personally view mental health in daily life?
It’s all about small, mindful practices — exercise, gratitude, appreciating little moments, and slowing down. Being present while eating, spending quality time with family, and taking time to unwind is so important. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to burn out if you don’t balance hustle with holistic care. For long-term wellness, mental well-being is crucial. I do a lot of yoga and enjoy slow mornings. I like taking time to relax, eat meals with family, read, listen to music, and just enjoy simple routines.
How’s 2026 shaping up?
Lovely! I’m keeping things slow and intentional this year — focusing on what aligns with my goals and where I put my energy. I want to maintain intentionality rather than just hustling. We’re expanding Mudita with programmes for children and rural communities, and offering subsidised counselling. I’m also continuing my interior design firm and ArtConnect, which curates cultural initiatives. It’s about learning and expanding knowledge in these areas.
Coming from two prominent families — the Bajajs and the Daggubatis — how do you balance these worlds?
Both families are incredibly grounded. Despite appearances, everyone is kind, live-and-let-live, and encouraging of who you truly are. For me, Rana’s parents are as close as my own, and it’s all about reciprocation.
How do you approach fashion & lifestyle?
I don’t follow trends. I wear what feels comfortable and reflects my personality. It depends on my mood or vibe for the day — whether I want to feel cute, sharp, or casual — but I keep it simple and go with the flow.
What’s one thing you’ve learned from your partner Rana?
His work ethic paired with humility is inspiring. He’s respectful, non-judgmental, and stays grounded no matter his success. You just get up and do your work without worrying about others’ lives, that’s a valuable lesson.
Any habits of his that bother you?
Not really. In a relationship, you accept each other as you are. We’ve reached a place where we understand each other’s quirks and strengths, it just works seamlessly.
Favourite food?
Hyderabadi biryani, absolutely love it!
Morning person or night?
I’m a morning person, but I like a calm start. I prefer waking up early to unwind rather than rush through my morning.
Beach, mountains, or forest?
Nature, in any form. I’d choose it over the city any day.
Favourite travel spots?
Italy and Goa. I love exploring new cultures and ways of life.
Last book or podcast you enjoyed?
I’m reading The Four Agreements by the author Don Miguel Ruiz. I’m not much of a podcast person because of my short attention span.