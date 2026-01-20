Mindful moments with Miheeka Daggubati

Following a successful Bengaluru edition, The Wellness Fair arrived in Hyderabad for a three-day experience at Foodstories, Banjara Hills. Curated in collaboration with Mudita Tribe, founded by Miheeka Daggubati, the fair celebrated everyday wellbeing through simple, mindful choices. The event opened with Sip & Sense, a guided water tasting by Avanti Mehta, and explored gut health with Go With Your Gut by Hydra Kombucha. Wellness routines were highlighted through yoga, breathwork, mindful art, beauty rituals with Kama Ayurveda, and The Honey Ritual by Tenacious Bee. Functional nutrition, better sleep, and children’s emotional wellbeing were also part of the programme. CE caught up with Miheeka Daggubati to talk about wellness and life with Rana Daggubati, wrapping up an enriching and engaging fair.

Excerpts

Tell us about your association with The Wellness Fair and Mudita Tribe.

We’ve curated a wellness weekend that covers a variety of topics, focusing on integrating food and well-being into everyday life holistically. We had a water tasting session and a yoga class. Then we have a panel discussion, a kombucha session, a Thai martial arts demonstration, and a mushroom workshop. There’s something for everyone — children, fitness enthusiasts, mothers, and families.

Mudita Tribe is a mental well-being platform and NGO we started to spread awareness about mental health. Our goal is to make mental health support accessible and affordable, especially for those who need it most. Collaborating with Foodstories for this wellness weekend was a natural fit since we focus on holistic mental health and food plays a huge role in how your brain functions and supports your overall well-being.