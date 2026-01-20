Renu Desai questions ‘killing’ of stray dogs, criticises ‘selective outrage’

HYDERABAD: Actor Renu Desai on Monday criticised the reported killing of stray dogs in Hyderabad, calling it unfair and insensitive, and questioned why street dogs were being singled out while other causes, such as road accidents, civic issues and mosquito-borne diseases, claim far more lives.

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club, Somajiguda, organised by the Coalition of Animal Welfare Organisations, Telangana, Desai, along with actor Rashmi Gautam, alleged that hundreds of sterilised dogs had been killed without valid reasons.

She argued that punishing all street dogs for the behaviour of a few was neither humane nor logical and said animal welfare groups were willing to take responsibility for genuinely dangerous animals.

Desai also cited data on deaths due to road accidents and diseases, stating that dogs were being unfairly targeted in the name of public safety.

The press meet turned tense when she objected to an interruption by a person from the audience. Later, in a video statement on Instagram, she clarified that the altercation was not with a media person but with an individual who allegedly tried to approach the stage aggressively.