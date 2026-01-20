Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation to auction 137 plots on February 7, 8

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation (TRSC) will auction 137 fully developed open plots in Thorrur and Kurmalguda in Rangareddy district and Bahadurpally in Medchal–Malkajgiri district on February 7 and 8, 2026.

TRSC managing director

VP Gautham said the plots, equipped with basic infrastructure and clear titles, are suitable for immediate construction. The upset price has been fixed between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 per sq. yard, depending on the location, which is lower than prevailing market rates. In Thorrur, near the ORR–Adibatla IT corridor, 105 plots measuring 200 to 500 sq. yards will be auctioned at an upset price of Rs 25,000 per sq. yard.

Bahadurpally will have 12 plots ranging from 200 to 1,000 sq. yards, priced at Rs 30,000 per sq. yard for corner plots and Rs 27,000 for others. Kurmalguda will offer 20 plots of 200 to 300 sq. yards at Rs 20,000 per sq. yard.

Applicants must pay an EMD of Rs 2 lakh for Thorrur and Kurmalguda plots by February 6, and Rs 3 lakh for Bahadurpally plots by February 7. Payments can be made through Mee-Seva centres via UPI or demand draft. Details are available at the corporation’s website or through designated contact numbers.