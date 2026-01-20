Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi presents a Sufiyana soirée at Chowmahalla

Chowmahalla Palace continued to be an active palace long after the sunset over the Charminar skyline. With bright warm lights illuminating the palace, it created an air of excitement. Once echoing with royal processions, now carried the softer rhythm of whispered conversations. Chandeliers displayed their radiant glow off marble floors while arches appeared to be inching towards the performances, as if listening to the soothing sounds. The evening brought a special night at the palace as they did not just host music simply; they incorporated music into their culture, and breathed life into sufi and ghazal music.