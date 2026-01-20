Tyagaraja Keerthanas captivate audience in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The tech hub of Hitec City was transformed into a space for devotion through the Carnatic vocal concerts of Tyagaraja Keerthanas, held as part of the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF).

The 11th edition of HTAMF, one of the largest Tyagaraja Aradhana celebrations, was held outside Tiruvaiyaru, at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Hyderabad on Monday.

The gripping performances by Vidwan DV Mohanakrishna, Vidushi Kamala Ramini, Vidwan Vikas Maithreya and Vidushi Ranjani Sivakumar kept the audience glued to their seats, immersing them in spirituality, as the ambience enveloped the surroundings in a state of devotion, truly living up to its title, “Experience Sadguru Tyagaraja Swamy”.

The week-long festival, organised by the Sanskriti Foundation, will be held until January 25.

According to the organisers, the event is completely volunteer-driven since its inception in 2016.

HTAMF has grown into one of the most sought-after Carnatic music festivals in Hyderabad, drawing leading artistes, students and connoisseurs from across the country and abroad.

Over the years, the festival has also built a strong global following, with thousands of viewers tuning in through live streams on social media platforms.