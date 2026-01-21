11 booked for IDPL land trespass in Telangana's Medchal

HYDERABAD: The Balanagar police have registered a case against 11 persons for allegedly trespassing on lands belonging to Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL) at Quthbullapur in Medchal–Malkajgiri district. According to a complaint filed by TGIIC zonal manager Anuradha, about 14 acres of prime IDPL land were illegally encroached upon, with allegations of collusion between private individuals and government officials.

The accused include IDPL senior executive (personal) N Vijay Kumar, general manager Y Ramakrishna Reddy, senior executive (accounts) M Raj Kumar, NIPER estate security officer Kailash, dean N Srinivas, registrar (I/C) B Lakshmi, assessing officer Manoj Dhote, Quthbullapur mandal surveyor Jyothi, Srinivas Chary (DI at O/o RDO), and two private persons — Syed Massihullah and Mohammed Mujeeb Khan.

The complaint stated that 891.38 acres of land at Balanagar, then in Ranga Reddy district, was alienated to IDPL, a Government of India undertaking, in 1961 for a life-saving drugs unit, with a conveyance deed executed in 1994.

Declared a sick company in 1992, IDPL faced winding-up orders by BIFR in 2003, later set aside by AAIFR in 2005. While proceedings were pending, the district collector resumed the entire land in January 2008 for alleged violations and handed it over to APIIC, now TGIIC.

The complainant said it came to notice that the accused allegedly trespassed into lands, measuring about 14.29 acres, at Quthbullapur village and mandal on April 21, 2025, without any intimation or permission from TGIIC.

Police registered a case under sections 329(3) read with 3(5) of BNS, and further investigation is on.