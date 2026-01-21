Cricketing as a bedtime lullaby

“Cricketing refers to a repetitive, rhythmic rubbing of the feet, most often seen while lying down before sleep. Many people only become aware of it when a partner points it out. Clinically speaking, it’s especially common in children, but it can quietly persist into adulthood without causing any harm. The brain responds very strongly to gentle, repetitive movement. Such movements activate sensory pathways that signal safety and predictability to the nervous system. This helps reduce mental overactivity and allows the brain to transition from alertness to rest,” begins Dr SK Jaiswal, clinical director and HOD — neurology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.