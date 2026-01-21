Cricketing as a bedtime lullaby

Have you ever found yourself gently rubbing your feet together just before drifting off to sleep, often without even realising it? This seemingly innocuous habit, commonly known as cricketing or cricket feet, is far more widespread than most people imagine, and is increasingly being understood as a natural self-soothing behaviour rather than something to worry about.
“Cricketing refers to a repetitive, rhythmic rubbing of the feet, most often seen while lying down before sleep. Many people only become aware of it when a partner points it out. Clinically speaking, it’s especially common in children, but it can quietly persist into adulthood without causing any harm. The brain responds very strongly to gentle, repetitive movement. Such movements activate sensory pathways that signal safety and predictability to the nervous system. This helps reduce mental overactivity and allows the brain to transition from alertness to rest,” begins Dr SK Jaiswal, clinical director and HOD — neurology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
Adding to this perspective, Dr Joy Mounica, consultant neurologist at Renova Hospitals, Hyderabad, points out that cricket feet provide valuable proprioceptive input — the body’s sense of position and movement. “Rubbing the feet together helps individuals feel more grounded and connected to their bodies. This is particularly helpful during anxiety, agitation, or sensory overload,” she explains.
Much like rocking, thumb-sucking, or gentle head movements, cricketing falls under the umbrella of self-soothing behaviours. “The form of self-regulation may change with age, but the neurological purpose remains the same. These behaviours help regulate sensory and emotional input, especially during transitions like falling asleep. When the movement is gentle and limited to the pre-sleep period, it usually reflects healthy sleep regulation. It becomes concerning only when it is forceful, prolonged, or continues well into the night,” states Dr Jaiswal.
Dr Mounica echoes this, adding that cricketing is especially common among individuals with autism spectrum conditions and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). “Many autistic and ADHD individuals struggle with sensory processing. During overwhelming situations, cricket feet offer soothing tactile stimulation and enhance body awareness, which can be incredibly calming,” she notes.
Importantly, experts caution against confusing cricketing with restless legs syndrome (RLS). Dr SK Jaiswal points out, “The key difference is sensation. Cricketing feels comforting and voluntary, while RLS is driven by an unpleasant inner discomfort and an urge to move. A careful clinical history usually makes this distinction clear. It often makes it easier to relax and fall asleep. Only in rare cases does it interfere with deeper sleep stages or disturb a bed partner.”
Medical attention is rarely required, but there are exceptions. “If the movement becomes uncontrollable, painful, or is associated with daytime sleepiness, irritability, or poor concentration, it’s worth seeking evaluation,” he advises. In children, a closer look is needed if cricketing is accompanied by behavioural changes, sleep refusal, or developmental regression.
From a caregiving standpoint, understanding and acceptance are crucial. “Suppressing self-regulating behaviours can increase anxiety and stress. Instead, caregivers should focus on identifying triggers, encouraging communication, and creating safe, judgment-free spaces,” stresses Dr Mounica.
She also recommends developing sensory-friendly environments — minimising loud noises, bright lights, and chaotic settings — and allowing individuals to explore other calming strategies such as gentle foot massage, stimulating acupuncture points on the feet, or incorporating cricketing into a bedtime routine.
Ultimately, both experts agree: cricketing is rarely the problem. In a world that often pathologises harmless habits, understanding behaviours like cricketing reminds us that the body often knows exactly what it needs: rest, reset, and restore.