Debunking a dangerous myth about autism

It usually starts the same way — a half-glanced reel, a confident voiceover, a claim that sounds just scientific enough to make you pause mid-scroll. This time, it was about bodies. More specifically, a suggestion doing the rounds online that a ‘bigger-looking butt’ could be a hidden sign of autism or ADHD. Absurd to some, unsettling to others, and worrying for anyone already carrying quiet doubts about themselves or their child. Mental health professionals say these viral claims aren’t just wrong, they’re dangerous.

Sophy Mathew, counselling psychologist at Renova Hospitals, Sanathnagar, traces where the confusion may be coming from. According to her, “Physical features like body shape, including claims such as a ‘bigger-looking butt’ being a sign of autism or ADHD, are largely a myth. These claims are not rooted in genetics or fat distribution. Instead, they often stem from a postural pattern known as anterior pelvic tilt. In this condition, the pelvis tilts forward rather than remaining in a neutral position, which increases the inward curve of the lower back. This posture can make the abdomen appear to stick out and the glutes look more prominent, creating what is sometimes casually referred to as a ‘duck butt’. Importantly, anterior pelvic tilt can occur in anyone and is not exclusive to autism or ADHD. Anterior pelvic tilt is observed more frequently in some children with autism or ADHD due to underlying motor and sensory factors than appearance-based traits.”