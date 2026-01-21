Niharika Konidela: For me, it's always about comfort fashion

Actress and producer Niharika Konidela continues to win hearts with her vibrant screen presence and spirited personality. Known for bringing warmth, laughter and cheer wherever she goes, Niharika recently marked her presence at the grand launch of Go Colors’ newest store at AS Rao Nagar. Exploring the collection and interacting with fans and shoppers, she spent time chatting with everyone, flashing her trademark smile. CE caught up with her for a quick conversation on what she loves about the brand, her lifestyle, fitness routine, upcoming projects and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about your collaboration with Go Colors.
I have actually been a Go Colors customer for a long time. I’ve bought a lot of their bottom wear, so it’s really exciting to see them now launching their top wear as well — activewear, workwear, semi-casual and Indian wear. It’s wonderful to see all of this coming to life as a customer.
What is your personal style mantra?
My mantra is comfort over fashion — unless my stylist really pushes me and says, ‘No, we have to do this!’ For me, it’s always about comfort because when you’re comfortable, your confidence really shows.
What is your skincare routine?
Not too much — I cleanse regularly and drink a lot of juices.
What do you do to stay fit?
I work out a lot and make fitness a priority.
What do you do when you are not shooting?
I’m mostly at the office. I wake up, go to the gym and make sure I have a meal with my family.
What keeps you motivated?
For me, I am my own motivation. I believe in pushing myself.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m producing a film called Raakaasaa. It’s releasing on April 3.
What message would you like to give your fans?
Be kind to people. It’s something we all should practice.