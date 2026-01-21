Nikkhil Advani: Storyteller for generations

Grand in scale, intimate in emotion, and unflinching in its portrayal of history, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 marks yet another triumphant chapter in Nikkhil Advani’s ever-evolving storytelling journey. The filmmaker, known for seamlessly blending heart with heft, returns with a stirring continuation of his historical epic set against the searing backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947, now streaming on SonyLIV. With its nuanced writing, powerhouse performances and a deeply respectful lens on one of the nation’s most painful chapters, the new season builds on the legacy of the first and raises the emotional stakes even higher. It’s not just history retold, it’s history felt.

From giving us cult romance classics like Kal Ho Naa Ho to delivering socially charged blockbusters such as Airlift and Batla House, Nikkhil has always had his finger on the pulse of the audience. And with celebrated web series like Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Rocket Boys and Freedom at Midnight, he has cemented his place as one of India’s most formidable forces in the OTT space.

In a candid chat with CE, the filmmaker opens up about the overwhelming love pouring in for Freedom at Midnight Season 2, the kind of stories that inspire him, and why being a hands-on husband and father is just as important to him as calling ‘action’ on set.

Excerpts

How has the response been so far for Freedom at Midnight Season 2?

It’s been quite stunning, actually. I’m quite shocked. People are sending me screenshots of their Google searches because they’re stopping the episodes to verify whether certain events really happened. I’m getting messages saying their mothers and grandmothers were crying while watching. Families are having dinner-table arguments and discussions. The reviews have been incredible. My colleagues from the film industry have been calling to say they watched all 14 episodes together. It’s been very, very gratifying. Season one falls into the genre of a boardroom drama — almost like a chamber piece. We wanted to transport viewers into boardrooms, studies, and corridors where tough decisions were being taken in real time. You become a voyeur, participating in those conversations and understanding how complex those moments really were. Season two was always meant to be more like a thriller. The book itself shifts pace and focus. While season one is very internal, season two becomes very external — dealing with the army, refugees, the common man, Kashmir, and finally, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.