The Sunshine Boys: Funny, because it hurts a little

Directed by veteran theatre practitioner Pranava Singhal, the production brought alive Neil Simon’s beloved Broadway and Westend Hit comedy classic, celebrated for its laugh-a-minute writing yet revered equally for its humane core. While the comedy landed effortlessly, what stood out was the care with which themes of ageing, fading relevance, bruised pride and emotional vulnerability were portrayed. The story follows two ageing comedians — once a legendary comic duo — who parted bitterly and are compelled to reunite decades later for a retro television shoot. What unfolds is a hilariously sharp clash of egos and memories, underscored by tender reflections on time, dignity and enduring human bonds.