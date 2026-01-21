The Sunshine Boys: Funny, because it hurts a little

Theatre has a way of holding time still, and The Sunshine Boys, a Dramatic Circle Hyderabad production, does exactly that. DCH’s production transformed Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events into a space where past stardom, unresolved resentments and the inevitability of ageing were explored not only through sparkling humour, but with remarkable sensitivity and emotional honesty.
Directed by veteran theatre practitioner Pranava Singhal, the production brought alive Neil Simon’s beloved Broadway and Westend Hit comedy classic, celebrated for its laugh-a-minute writing yet revered equally for its humane core. While the comedy landed effortlessly, what stood out was the care with which themes of ageing, fading relevance, bruised pride and emotional vulnerability were portrayed. The story follows two ageing comedians — once a legendary comic duo — who parted bitterly and are compelled to reunite decades later for a retro television shoot. What unfolds is a hilariously sharp clash of egos and memories, underscored by tender reflections on time, dignity and enduring human bonds.
For Jayant Dwarkanath, who essays the role of Al Lewis, performing in Hyderabad carried special meaning. “We are Hyderabadis, and we love performing for a Hyderabad audience. The city’s audience is now beginning to truly enjoy evenings out at live theatre. At venues like Rangbhoomi, where we are so close to the audience, their engagement gives us energy. You can feel it on stage,” he shared after the show.
He further admitted that stepping into a role immortalised by Hollywood legends came with initial apprehension. He expressed, “The Sunshine Boys is a classic Western play enacted by legendary actors. We were nervous about whether we could live up to that legacy. (laughs) But after intense rehearsals and seeing the audience enjoy the show, I feel we’ve done our little bit to honour those great performances.”
Rehearsals, he revealed with a laugh, were filled with uncertainty. “Until a couple of days ago, we were getting our lines wrong. It was all nervous moments. But suddenly, everything came together. That’s theatre, it surprises you,” he stated with a warm smile.
For director Pranava Singhal, the play’s emotional relevance extends far beyond its humour. He explained, “At its heart, the play speaks about ex-stardom and ageing. The world changes, new people come on stage, but inside, you’re always a performer. While the lines are very funny, there’s a deep human condition beneath them — and that’s what makes the play so beautiful.”
Pranava credited Neil Simon’s genius for ensuring that the play never slips into sentimentality, yet never trivialises age either. He highlighted, “If this were just a sob story about ageing actors, nobody would want to watch it. But when you turn it into a laugh-a-minute comedy while still conveying the emotional truth, the message reaches people far more powerfully.”
He added that the themes resonate universally: “This isn’t only about actors — it applies to every profession. You reach pinnacles in life, but learning to fade out gracefully is difficult. New generations will always take over. Accepting that reality and learning to enjoy it is part of life.”
The effortless chemistry between the lead actors, he noted, came from experience and trust. “An actor’s job is to internalise the role — not to be it in real life. And a director’s job is to guide them towards that truth. That’s the process,” he concluded.