Untreated sewage behind Durgam Cheruvu stench in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The foul smell and rapid spread of water hyacinth at Durgam Cheruvu are being caused by untreated sewage flowing directly into the lake through stormwater drains, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath found on Tuesday after a field inspection.
Acting on residents’ complaints, Ranganath inspected the lake in Madhapur and traced the stench to raw sewage discharge, rejecting claims by officials that excess sewage was being diverted due to overcapacity at sewage treatment plants (STPs). He said untreated sewage should not be released into the lake under any circumstances and questioned how treated water was being let in while raw sewage was simultaneously discharged.
Ranganath said poor coordination and lack of accountability among the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Irrigation department and private agencies operating the STPs were responsible for the lake’s deterioration. He expressed displeasure that all surrounding sewage lines had not been connected to the STP network and directed officials to send treated water samples to the Pollution Control Board for testing.
He later convened a review meeting with all concerned departments and agencies, resolving issues faced by the Water Board in diverting pipelines to prevent sewage from entering stormwater drains. He also sought traffic management support from Cyberabad police commissioner M Ramesh during execution of the works.
Ranganath instructed irrigation, electricity, GHMC and Water Board officials to immediately ensure that no sewage enters the lake. He also suggested digging a nala along the western side of the lake to prevent sewage from nearby IT establishments, including Inorbit Mall and Nectar Gardens, from mixing with lake water.
Action initiated in Khajaguda lake case
Meanwhile, HYDRAA has stepped up action against alleged encroachments at Khajaguda lake. Following complaints on the Prajavani platform, he inspected the site and found surplus channels and sluices blocked or diverted. Officials also noted alterations to a downstream lake connected to Khajaguda, with signs that original boundaries had been erased.
The inspection revealed encroachments within the full tank level area, including sheds built inside the lake boundary. Ranganath directed officials to verify ownership documents produced by those claiming private rights and ordered a detailed scrutiny of records and ground conditions to identify illegal occupations and initiate restoration measures.
Survey launched for ward-wise civic database
The United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) has launched a ‘GHMC 300 Wards Information Survey’ to create a fact-based, citizen-owned civic data system for Greater Hyderabad. The non-political survey seeks inputs from RWAs on basic ward and leadership details. The federation plans to publish a GHMC Civic Report Card with ward, circle and zone-wise performance indicators and develop a city-wide civic risk atlas.