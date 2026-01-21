Vaping linked to lung injury

Doctors across Hyderabad are raising fresh concerns as more young people walk into clinics with unexplained breathing trouble, chest tightness and persistent coughs — symptoms that are increasingly being traced back to vaping. Once sold as a ‘safer’ alternative to smoking, e-cigarettes are now revealing a far more troubling side, especially for teenagers and young adults.

Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, senior consultant and clinical director, clinical and interventional pulmonology at Yashoda Hospitals, says the shift is hard to miss. “Young people are increasingly experiencing chest pain and respiratory problems associated with vaping. Many people mistakenly think that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional smoking, yet nicotine and other dangerous substances in the vapour can injure the heart and lungs. One should stop vaping immediately and see a doctor if they have a cough, tightness in their chest, or difficulty breathing. Teenagers need to have honest conversations about these hazards with their families and schools. Medical assistance, counselling, and nicotine replacement treatments can facilitate and improve the quitting process for people who wish to do so,” he explains.