Vaping linked to lung injury

Doctors across Hyderabad are raising fresh concerns as more young people walk into clinics with unexplained breathing trouble, chest tightness and persistent coughs — symptoms that are increasingly being traced back to vaping. Once sold as a ‘safer’ alternative to smoking, e-cigarettes are now revealing a far more troubling side, especially for teenagers and young adults.
Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, senior consultant and clinical director, clinical and interventional pulmonology at Yashoda Hospitals, says the shift is hard to miss. “Young people are increasingly experiencing chest pain and respiratory problems associated with vaping. Many people mistakenly think that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional smoking, yet nicotine and other dangerous substances in the vapour can injure the heart and lungs. One should stop vaping immediately and see a doctor if they have a cough, tightness in their chest, or difficulty breathing. Teenagers need to have honest conversations about these hazards with their families and schools. Medical assistance, counselling, and nicotine replacement treatments can facilitate and improve the quitting process for people who wish to do so,” he explains.
Doctors point out that e-cigarette vapour is not just ‘steam’, as it is often assumed to be. “E-cigarette vapour contains chemicals that irritate the airways and can cause inflammation, which can result in symptoms resembling bronchitis or asthma. ‘EVALI’ (E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury) is an acute lung injury that can occasionally be severe and necessitate hospitalisation,” says Dr Nagarjuna.
Dr Gogineni Ratnakara Rao, consultant pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says the lack of smoke does not mean the lungs are safe. He says, “Unlike cigarettes, vaping does not involve burning tobacco, so it does avoid some of the toxins created by combustion. However, that does not make vaping safe. The aerosol inhaled during vaping contains nicotine, flavouring chemicals and fine particles that penetrate deep into the lungs. These substances can cause airway inflammation, irritation and reduced lung function. The biggest concern is that vaping is relatively new, so we still don’t fully understand its long-term consequences. What we are seeing now is enough to say it is definitely harmful, especially for young lungs.”
One of the biggest dangers, doctors warn, is how easily early symptoms are brushed aside. Talking about the symptoms, Dr Gogineni explains, “The danger is that early symptoms are often subtle and dismissed. Young people should not ignore a persistent cough, shortness of breath during routine activities, wheezing, chest tightness or unusual fatigue. Reduced exercise tolerance is another warning sign. These may appear mild initially, but can indicate ongoing lung inflammation. Early medical consultation is key.”
There are also concerns around chemicals such as diacetyl, used in some flavourings. While confirmed cases of ‘popcorn lung’ linked directly to vaping remain rare, Dr Gogineni explains what ‘popcorn lung’ is: “Popcorn lung, medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, is a condition where the smallest airways in the lungs become inflamed and scarred. It was first identified in workers exposed to a chemical called diacetyl, used to create buttery flavours. Some e-cigarette liquids have been found to contain diacetyl or similar compounds. While confirmed cases of popcorn lung directly caused by vaping are rare, the presence of these chemicals in vaping aerosols is a serious concern. From a medical standpoint, the risk cannot be ignored.”
The good news, doctors say, is that quitting early can make a real difference. “Because nicotine is so addictive, quitting vaping can be difficult, but it is definitely feasible. Establish a date for quitting, get rid of any vaping devices, and get help from a doctor or therapist. Behavioural counselling and nicotine replacement treatments can be quite successful. Recall that each day you don’t vape aids in your body’s healing,” Dr Nagarjuna notes.
Both doctors emphasise the role of families and schools in having honest, non-judgemental conversations with teenagers. “Here, families and schools are crucial. Strict warnings are less effective than candid, nonjudgmental discussions. Giving youngsters accurate information about things like how vaping harms growing lungs and leads to nicotine addiction is crucial. It’s also necessary to help them comprehend the marketing strategies used to make vaping seem trendy or innocuous,” he concludes.
The message from doctors is clear: Vaping is often perceived as fashionable and harmless, but medically, that is far from the truth. Young people must understand that lungs are not designed to inhale chemical aerosols. Prevention and early quitting are the best protection.