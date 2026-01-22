A Book Reimagined Through Bharatanatyam

Speaking about what drew her to the project at this stage of her career, she said Andal’s poetry had always moved her deeply. “Andal is this young girl in Tamil Nadu who was devoted to Vishnu. She wrote poetry expressing her love and devotion for Vishnu or Krishna, and we’ve grown up reading her poetry. It has always been very emotional and deeply insightful for me,” Rama says.

What set this book apart, she noted, was its perspective. “Andal’s poetry has been translated into English and other languages by many people. You can easily find those translations. But this book is a very different take on her poetry, it has been presented in a very different way,” she shares. When she was approached to adapt it into dance, the challenge immediately appealed to her. She adds, “To adapt a book to dance is literally the first time I’ve done it. What drew me to it was the challenge — how can I harness the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam to adapt a book to movement and mind?”