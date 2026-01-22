Breaking records in independent music

For singer Sanjeev Chilukuri, music has never been a straight line. It has moved through cities, classrooms, studios and quiet moments of self-doubt, slowly shaping the artist he is today. His latest independent release, Tomta Takita, feels like a reflection of that journey, rooted in lived experience and driven by a simple idea of celebrating life as it is.

Talking about his journey, Sanjeev traces music back to childhood. “I have been learning music since childhood. I learnt Carnatic classical music in Hyderabad for roughly two years, then continued my academic studies and completed engineering. During college, I realised I wanted to be a singer, so I started making covers. My first cover from a musical movie gained attention at university and gave me the confidence to do more. After engineering, I joined KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, studied audio engineering, Hindustani vocals, piano and western vocals. During Covid, I took classes in Hyderabad for pocket money, worked as an intern in a studio, performed with a band and kept learning. I moved to Mumbai in 2021, worked under a sound engineer, assisted on films like 83, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra as a language supervisor and chorus singer, and kept seeking more opportunities,” he says.