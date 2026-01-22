Comfort, crafts by Samantha

Tell us about TrulySMA. How did the idea start?

TrulySMA came from years of lived experience and an evolving personal style. I’ve always been deeply connected to everyday Indian wear, but over time — especially as I embraced more intentional living — I felt the urge to create something personal and meaningful. I wanted clothes that felt comfortable, honest, and easy to live in. What truly encouraged me to take the step was realising that many women were looking for the same balance of comfort, wearability, and authenticity in their daily wardrobes.

Tell us about your association with co-founders Kirti and Mini.

My association with Kirti and Mini is rooted in trust, shared values, and a clear understanding of what we wanted the brand to stand for. They bring strong expertise in textiles, production, and the technical side of fashion, which perfectly complements my creative and intuitive approach. Having the right partners made all the difference, it allowed the idea to move from thought to reality with clarity and confidence