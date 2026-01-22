Comfort, crafts by Samantha

From redefining strong female leads on screen to inspiring millions with her resilience and authenticity, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to evolve with purpose. Now adding entrepreneurship to her many roles, the actress introduces TrulySMA — a clothing brand born from her love for comfort, simplicity, and mindful living. Co-founded with Mini Singh and Kirti Agarwal, TrulySMA reflects Samantha’s belief that everyday fashion should feel effortless, honest, and beautifully wearable. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Samantha opens up about the journey behind the brand, her personal style philosophy, and what truly motivates her.
Excerpts
Tell us about TrulySMA. How did the idea start?
TrulySMA came from years of lived experience and an evolving personal style. I’ve always been deeply connected to everyday Indian wear, but over time — especially as I embraced more intentional living — I felt the urge to create something personal and meaningful. I wanted clothes that felt comfortable, honest, and easy to live in. What truly encouraged me to take the step was realising that many women were looking for the same balance of comfort, wearability, and authenticity in their daily wardrobes.
Tell us about your association with co-founders Kirti and Mini.
My association with Kirti and Mini is rooted in trust, shared values, and a clear understanding of what we wanted the brand to stand for. They bring strong expertise in textiles, production, and the technical side of fashion, which perfectly complements my creative and intuitive approach. Having the right partners made all the difference, it allowed the idea to move from thought to reality with clarity and confidence
What is the speciality of this brand?
The speciality of TrulySMA lies in its simplicity and honesty. It’s not designed as a glamorous or occasion-led label, but as clothing for real life. The focus is on clean silhouettes, comfortable fabrics, and thoughtful details that make everyday dressing effortless. We’ve also been very intentional about accessibility — these are pieces meant to be worn often, enjoyed fully, and integrated naturally into a woman’s daily life.
Does TrulySMA define comfort in a stylish way?
Yes, absolutely. For me, comfort and style should never be separate. TrulySMA brings them together through soft fabrics, relaxed yet elegant silhouettes, and designs that feel polished without being restrictive. I imagine a wardrobe where everything is versatile and clean — not loud, not trend-chasing, but timeless. It’s about clothes that move with you, feel good on your skin, and still make you feel confident and put-together without extra effort.
What is your comfort zone in fashion?
My comfort zone has always been minimal, breathable, and functional clothing. I prefer pieces that allow freedom of movement and feel light throughout the day. Simple, well-fitted Indian wear that’s easy to style resonates most with me. Fashion, for me, should support your lifestyle, not overpower it.
What kind of outfit is your favourite from the brand TrulySMA?
I’m especially drawn to the easy kurta sets and relaxed silhouettes from TrulySMA. They’re versatile, comfortable, and feel almost like a second skin. These are outfits I can wear for family time, travel, or even casual workdays — pieces that don’t demand styling but still feel thoughtful and complete.
How would you define style?
I define style as authenticity. True style is when you feel comfortable being yourself, without needing to impress or follow trends. My style statement is rooted in comfort and effortlessness — soft fabrics, clean lines, and simple Indian silhouettes that feel feminine without being complicated. That philosophy is deeply reflected in TrulySMA.
What does your daily routine look like when you’re not shooting?
When I’m not shooting, I try to keep my days calm and intentional. I journal, research and study new market trends, work out, and spend time with my loved ones. The rest of the day is a balance of work discussions, brand reviews, and personal time. I’m mindful about rest, nutrition, and creating quiet moments — that helps me stay grounded.
What keeps you motivated?
What keeps me motivated is the desire to grow with purpose. I’m inspired by projects that feel honest and meaningful — whether it’s cinema, wellness, or fashion. Connecting with people through my work and knowing that it adds value to their lives gives me a deep sense of motivation and fulfilment.
How do you define success?
Today, success means inner peace and alignment. It’s about being content with who I am, proud of the choices I make, and growing as a person — not just professionally. When my work reflects my values and my life feels balanced, that, to me, is real success.