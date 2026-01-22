Cyberabad cops register FIR at burglary victim’s house, first under new SOP

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Wednesday registered an FIR at the residence of a burglary victim, marking the first case under a new Standard Operating Procedure that allows FIRs to be registered at victims’ homes.

The FIR was registered by Dundigal police at Gagillapur after a resident, T Nagender Krishna Chaitanya, reported a burglary at his villa while he was away for Sankranti.

Dundigal Inspector P Sateesh said police received a Dial 100 call around 10 am on Wednesday. The complainant told the police that he had gone to Vijayawada for the festival and returned on Tuesday night to find the back door open and an almirah locker broken.

Police said 2 kg of silver articles, 10 grams of gold and Rs 5,000 in cash were stolen. Dundigal DI Bal Reddy and staff rushed to the spot, recorded the complaint and registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A copy of the FIR was handed over to the complainant, and investigation has begun.

Police said the initiative is intended to protect the dignity of women and children, victims of physical assault and POCSO cases, theft, chain snatching and robbery cases, as well as cases related to SC/ST atrocities, ragging and child marriage.