Eight-year-old killed as scooter skids under Army vehicle in Hyderabad's RK Puram

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured after their scooter skidded and came under an Army vehicle at RK Puram under Neredmet police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Nizen Tamang, a Class 2 student of Army Public School, RK Puram. His mother, Neelang Tamang (32), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at an Army hospital.

Police said Neelang and her son, residents of Officers Colony in Neredmet, were on their way to drop the child at school when the incident occurred. After overtaking an Army vehicle, the scooter skidded on the main road. The Army vehicle, which was following them, ran over the child, killing him on the spot. Neelang’s husband, Sangam Tamang, is serving in the Indian Army in J&K.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Neelang’s father-in-law, and an investigation is under way, police said.