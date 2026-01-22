H160 copter, Yakovlev SJ-100 to be on display at Wings India 2026

HYDERABAD: Airbus will present a major showcase at Wings India 2026, one of the premier civil aviation exhibitions in India, scheduled to be held at Begumpet Airport from January 28 to 31.

On static display, visitors will be able to view the A321neo, one of the world’s best-selling large single-aisle aircraft, and the A220. The display will also feature the H160 helicopter, along with the H125, one of the world’s most widely used single-engine, multi-mission helicopter, which will soon be assembled in India at Vemagal in Karnataka. Another delight to the eye will be the display of the recently launched passenger aircraft by Russia, Yakovlev SJ-100.

At Stand 11 in Hall A, Airbus will showcase its latest platforms and future-ready technologies through scale models of the twin-engine H145 helicopter and the next-generation A321XLR aircraft.

A key attraction will be the H125 Virtual Reality Simulator, an immersive training tool designed to enhance pilot training through advanced simulation. “India is both a critical market and an important industrial base for Airbus’s global success,” said Jurgen Westermeier, president and managing director, Airbus (India and south Asia).

During the public days of the event, Airbus will also host a ‘Meet-and-Greet’ recruitment drive at its stand, with executives interacting with candidates interested in digital and engineering roles. The company is looking for professionals with expertise in areas such as Big Data, Internet of Things, avionics software and airframe engineering.