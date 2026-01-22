Hyderabad gets Rs 2,254 crore road infra boost

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanctions for major urban infrastructure projects through the HMDA and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), approving a Rs 2,254 crore investment to improve mobility, ease traffic congestion and strengthen regional and intra-city connectivity, particularly along high-growth corridors, as part of a push to upgrade the city’s transport infrastructure in line with anticipated growth.

Trumpet interchange at Budvel

Administrative sanction has been given for the construction of a trumpet interchange connecting Radial Road-2 with the ORR at km 143, along with integration of the Budvel Layout and improvement of the existing Rajendranagar interchange. Designed to international standards, the interchange is envisaged as a gateway to the city and will provide seamless connectivity to Budvel and the upcoming Musi riverfront.

The project will facilitate smooth traffic movement between Radial Road-2, ORR-Gachibowli, ORR-Shamshabad–Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Budvel. The estimated cost is Rs 488 crore, to be funded through HMDA internal funds via infrastructure bonds. The DPR has been completed and the project is at the tender stage.

Elevated Corridor-III: ICCC to Shilpa Layout

In continuation of two ongoing elevated corridors — Paradise Junction to ORR near Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadari (SH-01) and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road along NH-44 — the government has initiated Elevated Corridor-III from Banjara Hills ICCC to Shilpa Layout. The project will provide direct, signal-free access to the ORR at Gachibowli.