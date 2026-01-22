Hyderabad gets Rs 2,254 crore road infra boost

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanctions for major urban infrastructure projects through the HMDA and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), approving a Rs 2,254 crore investment to improve mobility, ease traffic congestion and strengthen regional and intra-city connectivity, particularly along high-growth corridors, as part of a push to upgrade the city’s transport infrastructure in line with anticipated growth.
Trumpet interchange at Budvel
Administrative sanction has been given for the construction of a trumpet interchange connecting Radial Road-2 with the ORR at km 143, along with integration of the Budvel Layout and improvement of the existing Rajendranagar interchange. Designed to international standards, the interchange is envisaged as a gateway to the city and will provide seamless connectivity to Budvel and the upcoming Musi riverfront.
The project will facilitate smooth traffic movement between Radial Road-2, ORR-Gachibowli, ORR-Shamshabad–Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Budvel. The estimated cost is Rs 488 crore, to be funded through HMDA internal funds via infrastructure bonds. The DPR has been completed and the project is at the tender stage.
Elevated Corridor-III: ICCC to Shilpa Layout
In continuation of two ongoing elevated corridors — Paradise Junction to ORR near Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadari (SH-01) and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road along NH-44 — the government has initiated Elevated Corridor-III from Banjara Hills ICCC to Shilpa Layout. The project will provide direct, signal-free access to the ORR at Gachibowli.
The corridor, estimated to cost Rs 1,656 crore, will be executed in two phases: Phase-I from Filmnagar to Shilpa Layout (5 km) and Phase-II from ICCC Tower to Hakimpet Kunta (4 km). It is expected to decongest traffic by connecting major hubs such as Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Narne Road, ITC Kohenur Road, T-Hub and Shilpa Layout, serving as an alternative to the Mehdipatnam–Gachibowli radial road.
The project includes four- and six-lane sections with at-grade and elevated stretches, and six entry and exit points. About 1 km of the alignment passes through Defence land, for which permissions have been sought. Funding will be through HMDA infrastructure bonds.
Pipeline Road widening: MGIT to Manikonda
To ease congestion in Kokapet, Manikonda, Gandipet, Puppalguda and Narsingi, HGCL will widen and strengthen Pipeline Road from Shankarpally Road at MGIT to Manikonda over a 3.57-km stretch at a cost of Rs 110 crore.
The project includes a six-lane carriageway with a 10-metre median accommodating a heritage channel, drain-cum-footpaths on both sides, culverts, minor bridges, junction improvements and landscaping. Tenders will be floated shortly through the e-procurement platform.