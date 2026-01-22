L’Oreal to set up beauty tech hub in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The world’s largest cosmetics company, L’Oreal would be setting up the globe’s first beauty tech hub in Hyderabad. To be inaugurated in November this year, it would be the world’s first GCC in beauty-tech niche.

The company is also keen on exploring future investment opportunities in manufacturing in Hyderabad.

L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus made this announcement during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos on Wednesday.

Expressing delight in establishing a large-scale beauty-tech GCC in Hyderabad with a huge investment, he explained: “The GCC will serve as a global innovation, technology, data and supply chain hub. This new facility will support L’Oréal’s digital transformation, AI and analytics initiatives worldwide, boosting Hyderabad’s growing status as a key centre for global enterprise operations. Tech solutions generated from the Hyderabad GCC will be supplied to our facilities all around the world.”

The CEO extended an invitation to Revanth Reddy as well as IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to the GCC inauguration in November.