Strength Through Innovation: Drones Redefining Indian Agriculture

You described Thanos as a technology innovation company rather than a drone manufacturer. How does that philosophy shape the way you build products like SYENA H10?

SYENA H10 is part of the SYENA series, which is our agricultural drone product line. Our core capability as a company is designing and building drones for a wide range of applications. Guided by this philosophy, we began with agriculture as our first product line, as it addressed an immediate and pressing need. The SYENA series includes hexacopter drones with a 10-litre payload capacity.

Beyond agriculture, our team’s fundamental strength lies in developing drone technology across applications. We have built heavy-payload drones capable of carrying 30 – 40 kg, surveillance drones for the army, and solutions for other defence applications. We have also developed customised drone platforms for universities and large organisations that innovate on sensors and payloads and rely on our systems for deployment. In this sense, we are a design-led company capable of building solutions for diverse problems, with drones as our chosen aerial platform. Over the past year, we have also developed and tested a prototype unmanned surface vehicle — an autonomous boat — with potential applications in maritime operations, naval surveillance, and emergency response such as flood relief deliveries.

Overall, we are an unmanned solutions company with capabilities spanning aerial, ground, and surface platforms, driven by a team focused on innovation and problem-solving.