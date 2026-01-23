Gold, silver worth Rs 8.58L stolen from SBI manager’s house in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.58 lakh were allegedly stolen from the Jubilee Hills residence of a 33-year-old SBI bank manager. A complaint was lodged with police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, SLS Mahita had kept gold ornaments in an almirah at her residence, which were last seen intact on November 5, 2025, during Satyanarayana Vratam.

On January 10, while searching for a saree for a festival, she noticed that the ornaments were missing from the jewellery box, but initially assumed they had been kept elsewhere due to her travel plans.

After returning home on January 17, she searched the house thoroughly and realised that the ornaments were missing. She told police that the stolen jewellery weighed about 429 grams, including gold and silver items.

As there were no signs of forced entry or tampering with the almirah, and the ornaments appeared to have been selectively removed, she suspected the theft may have been committed by someone with access to the room. Police registered a case under Section 306 of the BNS.