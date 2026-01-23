HYDRAA reclaims park in Gachibowli, clears road encroachments in Shamirpet

HYDERABAD: The HYDRAA on Thursday carried out encroachment removal drives at two locations, reclaiming a public park in Gachibowli and restoring road access in Shamirpet.

In Gachibowli, HYDRAA reclaimed a 2,500-sq-yard park in Telecom Nagar. A layout approved in 1982 over 32 acres by the then HUDA had earmarked 4,000 sq yards for a park. Over time, nearly 1,500 sq yards were encroached upon, with residential structures coming up, and attempts were made to claim the remaining area as plotted land.

Following complaints through HYDRAA Prajavani, officials, along with Revenue and GHMC authorities, conducted a field inspection and confirmed the land was reserved for a park. Excluding the already occupied portion, encroachments were removed from the remaining area, boards were installed declaring it as parkland and fencing was erected to prevent future violations.

In a separate operation at Friends Colony in Shamirpet, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA cleared encroachments on a 20-foot-wide road that had been blocked by walls and gates, cutting off access near the Shamirpet police station. The road, part of a 1987 layout, was restored following complaints and verification.

Khairatabad GHMC hall to be inaugurated today

The GHMC Multipurpose Function Hall, touted to be the largest in the Khairatabad constituency, is set to be inaugurated on Friday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. Constructed at a cost of `10 crore on one acre of land at NBT Nagar, it can accommodate up to 2,000 people.