Colours, crowds & culture: Numaish in full swing

Hyderabad seems far more excited about Numaish this year, and the energy at the exhibition is hard to miss. From enthusiastic shoppers to lively exhibitors, the Nampally Exhibition Grounds are buzzing with activity, making Numaish, one of the city’s most talked-about attractions this season. Exhibitors from across the country have brought their finest products, and visitors are clearly making the most of the experience with friends and family.
A walk through Numaish reveals moments of joy everywhere — families strolling together, groups of friends bargaining enthusiastically, and food lovers taking much-needed breaks between shopping sprees. Pista House haleem continues to be a crowd favourite, with visitors savouring its rich flavours, while enjoying a brief pause from the hustle. Adding to the food experience this year is their premium coffee, priced at just Rs 50, which has quickly found its own fan base. Another unmissable ritual is Masqati ice cream — the kulfi and ice cream stalls remain irresistible, especially after long shopping hours.
When it comes to shopping, Numaish offers an impressive range. From vibrant bed sheets and colourful Kashmiri dresses and sarees to footwear and affordable accessories, there’s something for everyone. Jewellery stalls, particularly those selling one-gram gold pieces, are witnessing heavy demand. Dry fruit stalls like Kashmiri Bhat and Blue Sky are also drawing large crowds, with saffron and premium dry fruits being popular picks.
The fun doesn’t stop at shopping. The rides section is packed with thrill-seekers enjoying attractions like the Columbus, Giant Wheel, roller coaster and swings, creating memories with their loved ones.
Speaking about the arrangements, exhibition vice president R Sukesh Reddy shared, “There are about 1,070 participants in the exhibition this year. We have reduced the number of stalls to create more open space for roads, and seating areas, especially for senior citizens. Wheelchairs are being provided free for the first hour, followed by a nominal charge. With 32 sub-committees managing operations, around 220 police personnel on the ground, 250 handling parking, and 102 security staff, safety is our priority. There are 14 free parking spaces and two to four fire engines stationed at the venue. The exhibition will continue until February 15.”
If you haven’t visited Numaish yet, it’s time to grab your shopping bags and head to the Nampally Exhibition Grounds to soak in the sights, flavours and festive spirit that truly define this iconic Hyderabad experience.