Elevating the art of bartending

Bartending has steadily evolved into a profession driven by passion, creativity, and a strong sense of community. With more people choosing careers that bring them joy, bartending has emerged as one of the most sought-after professions in the hospitality industry. Recognising this growing interest, Minakshi Singh and Yangdup co-founded the India Bartender Show. Ahead of its February 2026 edition, we caught up with the duo for a quick conversation on what the platform represents and what lies ahead.
Speaking about the journey of the India Bartender Show, Minakshi shares, “I am the co-founder of the India Bartender Show and a bar owner. I started in 2012, and since then I’ve owned four bars. It has been quite a journey — three of them are in Delhi and one in Kathmandu. We are constantly growing and evolving with the kind of bars we see and what’s happening in the industry, and we’re very happy to be here.”
Yangdup adds perspective from his decades in the industry, “Minakshi, Vikram and I are the founders of the Bartender Show. We’ve been together for 13 years. This is my 30th year in the bartending industry — as a bartender, trainer and mentor. I’ve done everything that revolves around beverages.”
Elaborating on why the India Bartender Show was conceived, Minakshi explains, “It was something we felt was long overdue. Whenever we travelled to international bar shows, we wondered why India didn’t have a platform like this — one where bartenders are truly elevated through sessions, talks, networking, and knowledge-sharing. The Indian bar scene is incredibly exciting right now. Bartenders are realising the potential of this profession and the careers that can be built around it. We wanted to change the perception of bartending.”
Talking about the India Bartender Show’s presence in Hyderabad, Yangdup says, “Here, we call it the road show, which offers a glimpse of what the India Bartender Show is all about. Since this is only our second season, awareness is still growing. We’ve also introduced something called the Handshake Grant, a scholarship for 100 bartenders across India. We bring them to Delhi for two days to experience the India Bartender Show. The idea is to build awareness and bring the community together.”
Sharing insights on what’s shaping the profession as it moves towards 2026, Minakshi notes, “More than trends, we like to talk about movements. It takes four to six years to build a stage and then move to the next. Indian bartenders are now gaining recognition to the point where they can own their own bars. For the longest time, we’ve seen chefs owning bars, but not bartenders and that is changing rapidly. There are also far more women entering the bar industry, which is very encouraging. The use of indigenous, local ingredients is growing too, and there’s something special about hearing a local ingredient being celebrated in a cocktail.”
On registrations, Minakshi adds, “If you’re from the industry, you can find all the details on our website. Even enthusiasts are welcome, anyone can attend. Just head to the website and check it out.”