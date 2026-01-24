Elevating the art of bartending

Talking about the India Bartender Show’s presence in Hyderabad, Yangdup says, “Here, we call it the road show, which offers a glimpse of what the India Bartender Show is all about. Since this is only our second season, awareness is still growing. We’ve also introduced something called the Handshake Grant, a scholarship for 100 bartenders across India. We bring them to Delhi for two days to experience the India Bartender Show. The idea is to build awareness and bring the community together.”

Sharing insights on what’s shaping the profession as it moves towards 2026, Minakshi notes, “More than trends, we like to talk about movements. It takes four to six years to build a stage and then move to the next. Indian bartenders are now gaining recognition to the point where they can own their own bars. For the longest time, we’ve seen chefs owning bars, but not bartenders and that is changing rapidly. There are also far more women entering the bar industry, which is very encouraging. The use of indigenous, local ingredients is growing too, and there’s something special about hearing a local ingredient being celebrated in a cocktail.”

On registrations, Minakshi adds, “If you’re from the industry, you can find all the details on our website. Even enthusiasts are welcome, anyone can attend. Just head to the website and check it out.”