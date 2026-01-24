HYDRAA boss faces Telangana HC's ire for ‘contempt’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday took note of alleged contempt by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath for participating in Sankranti celebrations and addressing a public gathering at Bathukammakunta, which is the subject of pending contempt proceedings.
The court noted that Ranganath was aware of the case and had earlier appeared before the High Court, tendering an unconditional apology in the same matter. Despite this, he allegedly spoke at the public event about rejuvenation works and future plans for Bathukammakunta.
During the hearing, a pen drive containing video footage of the speech was submitted.
The bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar expressed displeasure, observing that public posturing in a matter pending before the court was impermissible.
“You can play to the gallery, you can play to the public, but not where the court is concerned,” the bench remarked while addressing the Government Pleader.
The court directed the HYDRAA commissioner to file a detailed reply by January 30, 2026, and posted the matter to February 6.
Encroached park reclaimed
HYDRAA reclaimed 3,300 sq yd of park land at Gopalnagar in Kukatpally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The Gopalnagar layout, spread over Survey Nos. 148 to 155 and developed in 1980 across 92.21 acres, consists of over 1,200 residential plots.
Three sites were earmarked for parks at the time of approval. Two were already encroached upon, while the third faced imminent encroachment. Following a complaint by the Gopalnagar Residents Welfare Association during HYDRAA Prajavani, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered a field inquiry.
Joint inspections by HYDRAA, GHMC and Revenue officials confirmed the encroachment in Kukatpally. Based on the findings, HYDRAA removed an illegally erected shed, installed protective fencing and erected boards identifying the land as park area.