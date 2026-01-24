HYDRAA boss faces Telangana HC's ire for ‘contempt’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday took note of alleged contempt by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath for participating in Sankranti celebrations and addressing a public gathering at Bathukammakunta, which is the subject of pending contempt proceedings.

The court noted that Ranganath was aware of the case and had earlier appeared before the High Court, tendering an unconditional apology in the same matter. Despite this, he allegedly spoke at the public event about rejuvenation works and future plans for Bathukammakunta.

During the hearing, a pen drive containing video footage of the speech was submitted.

The bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar expressed displeasure, observing that public posturing in a matter pending before the court was impermissible.

“You can play to the gallery, you can play to the public, but not where the court is concerned,” the bench remarked while addressing the Government Pleader.

The court directed the HYDRAA commissioner to file a detailed reply by January 30, 2026, and posted the matter to February 6.