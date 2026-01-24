India’s first automated parking complex in Hyderabad opens tomorrow

HYDERABAD: India’s first fully automated, ultra-modern multi-level parking (MLP) complex on the busy Nampally Road is set to become operational from Sunday, offering a major solution to the city’s long-standing parking woes.

The 15-floor complex comprises three basement levels and seven upper floors dedicated to parking, providing a total of 10 parking levels. Five additional floors — the ground floor and four upper floors — have been earmarked for commercial activities to ensure the project’s financial viability. The facility can accommodate 250 cars and 150–200 two-wheelers. It also houses two fully equipped cinema theatres and a city-viewing gallery on the 11th floor.

The fully automated MLP system, described as one of the most advanced of its kind globally, will be opened to the public following its inauguration by Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on January 25. Parking charges are likely to be Rs 30 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers.

The project has been developed under HMRL’s supervision through a PPP model by Novum on 2,000 square yards of HMRL land under a 50-year concession, with over Rs 100 crore private investment by Harikishan Reddy and others, to be recovered through leasing of commercial spaces.

The MLP uses Germany’s advanced ‘Palis’ technology, a fully automated puzzle parking system and the first of its kind in India. Ranked among the most advanced globally, the facility is equipped with modern ventilation, smoke and heat detection, and fire-fighting systems, including automatic sprinklers.