Japanese flavours at The Leela Hyderabad

Japanese cuisine continues to be one of the most loved global food cultures, warmly welcomed and widely appreciated in Hyderabad. As Chef Tetsuya Hattori brought his Japanese delicacies to Rean – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad, CE sampled the menu and spoke to the chef to understand what makes this culinary experience special.
When asked if this was his first time showcasing his food in the city, Chef Hattori clarifies, “This is my second time in Hyderabad. I have been here before, this is my second pop-up at The Leela.”
Sharing his experience of working with The Leela team, he says, “The first time was very good. Many guests visited, including Japanese guests. The pop-up was really successful, so we thought of coming back for a second time.”
Chef Hattori’s passion for cooking began early. “I started falling in love with cooking when I was six years old. Professionally, I began cooking when I was eighteen,” he shares.
Talking about the specially curated menu and his signature dishes, he adds, “We have Shio Tantan Noodles, which is a soup, and Shrimp Tartare with Avocado and Wasabi served as a salad. For mains, the sushi is a highlight, and for dessert, we have our signature pancakes.”
On authenticity, the chef explains, “The rice bowl is one of Japan’s most authentic dishes, along with chicken preparations. The sushi served here is authentic Japanese sushi, it is different from what you usually find at many food places.”
Visiting Hyderabad for the second time, Chef Hattori also expresses his fondness for the city and its cuisine. “I like the biryani here. I haven’t tried the local biryani yet, but hopefully, next time,” he says with a smile.
For Chef Hattori, food is ultimately about happiness. “Making people happy with my food is what cooking means to me,” he adds.
Coming to the tasting experience, the soup stood out as comforting and well-balanced. The Sautéed Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce was flavourful, though the wasabi served on the side lacked its expected punch. The Lamb Cutlet with Japanese Curry, however, fell short — the cutlet lacked depth, while the curry leaned towards being overly salty.
Dessert, which had the potential to be the hero of the menu, was unfortunately disappointing. The fluffy Pancakes tasted more like airy eggs, with the egg flavour overpowering the dish. The maple syrup and vanilla ice cream emerged as the saving grace, making the dessert more palatable.