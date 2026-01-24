Japanese flavours at The Leela Hyderabad

Japanese cuisine continues to be one of the most loved global food cultures, warmly welcomed and widely appreciated in Hyderabad. As Chef Tetsuya Hattori brought his Japanese delicacies to Rean – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad, CE sampled the menu and spoke to the chef to understand what makes this culinary experience special.

When asked if this was his first time showcasing his food in the city, Chef Hattori clarifies, “This is my second time in Hyderabad. I have been here before, this is my second pop-up at The Leela.”