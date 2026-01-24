Vijay Prakash steps out solo with Aardugula Bulletu

When it comes to his Telugu repertoire alone, the singer admits there’s no shortage of material. “If I look at my own Telugu songs, there are so many,” he states, pointing to Hosanna, Hello Ramante, Come to the Party, Aaradugula Bullet and Ide Edho Bagundhi, adding, “Some songs I’ll present just the way they are. Some I’ll experiment with. This is not just me performing. The audience will sing with me, jam with me. And contribute musically. It’s going to be a collaboration.”