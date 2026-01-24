Yummy Bee: Indulge without the guilt

As Yummy Bee in Kondapur rolled out its new menu, the focus was clear from the first bite. The café, known for its gluten-free and sugar-free philosophy, has expanded its offerings with a mix of comfort favourites and seasonal strawberry specials, without losing the taste. The spread feels familiar yet thoughtful, designed for those who want indulgence without compromise.
The savoury dishes arrive first, like the Pesto Pasta, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, is fragrant with basil and garlic, and tossed in olive oil, so the flavours stay light and fresh. The Korean Buns are soft inside with a gentle crisp on the outside, filled generously and balanced well without being too heavy. The Paneer Tikka Pizza deserves a mention for its crust, which is surprisingly light, with fresh toppings, vegetables, cheese and flavourful sauces.
Speaking about the thought behind the menu, NPD Manager Shradha Babde explained, “Yummy Bee stands for gluten-free and sugar-free products, so I work with what is most common and readily available in every kitchen, which is maida and sugar. The real challenge was to break that cycle and bring in millets, while understanding, exploring and working with their quality, characteristics and behaviour. The same approach applies to sugar as well.”
Desserts are where Yummy Bee really shows its heart. The Christmas special plum cake is rich and comforting, filled with soaked dried fruits, bits of nuts and gentle spices that come together with every bite. The San Sebastian Cheesecake is smooth and indulgent, with a soft, creamy texture that comes from good-quality mascarpone and cream cheese. It melts in the mouth and feels rich, yet light enough to go back for another spoon. The Chocolate Trinity Pastry is all about balance, with moist chocolate sponge layered with silky chocolate cream, giving you that deep cocoa flavour without feeling heavy. Tres Leches is soaked in a mix of three milks that makes the sponge soft and moist, while the Raspberry Pistachio dessert adds a lovely contrast. The slight tartness of the raspberry cuts through the richness, and the pistachios bring in a crunchy and nutty finish.
The strawberry line-up brings together a tempting mix of textures and flavours, ranging from a rich Chocolate Strawberry Cake and the indulgent London-style Strawberry Jar to a classic plum cake. The selection also includes a creamy Strawberry Cheesecake Jar, a smooth strawberry chocolate dessert and the elegant Strawberry Fraiser Cake. Lighter options such as the Strawberry Mousse Pastry sit alongside the layered Strawberry Trifle Jar, while the Strawberry Trinity Pastry rounds off the spread with a balanced blend of chocolate, cream and fresh strawberries.