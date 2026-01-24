Yummy Bee: Indulge without the guilt

As Yummy Bee in Kondapur rolled out its new menu, the focus was clear from the first bite. The café, known for its gluten-free and sugar-free philosophy, has expanded its offerings with a mix of comfort favourites and seasonal strawberry specials, without losing the taste. The spread feels familiar yet thoughtful, designed for those who want indulgence without compromise.

The savoury dishes arrive first, like the Pesto Pasta, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, is fragrant with basil and garlic, and tossed in olive oil, so the flavours stay light and fresh. The Korean Buns are soft inside with a gentle crisp on the outside, filled generously and balanced well without being too heavy. The Paneer Tikka Pizza deserves a mention for its crust, which is surprisingly light, with fresh toppings, vegetables, cheese and flavourful sauces.