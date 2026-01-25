INTERVIEW | 'Compassion is dynamic, disruptive and transformative': Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

We often speak of compassion in a soft voice, linking it to charity and consolation. But what if we have had it wrong for centuries? Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, whose compassion has driven him to free thousands from slavery, argues that it is not a gentle emotion but a disruptive, courageous and transformative force. In an interview with TNIE’s Reshmi Chakravorty, he explains why redefining ‘karuna’ is not merely philosophical, but an urgent necessity for our divided age.

Could you tell us more about karuna and what inspired you to write it?

This book presents a completely new perspective on compassion (karuna). Traditionally, it is seen as a soft emotion — empathy, kindness, sympathy, mercy or benevolence. In Karuna, I challenge this centuries-old understanding. Based on 46 years of my life’s work in social transformation — some efforts successful, others not — I realised compassion is not soft; it is a force. I was never driven by political ideology, religious ritual or the promise of reward in heaven. What truly motivated me was compassion. It is born when we feel another’s suffering as our own, and it inevitably pushes us towards mindful action.

You describe compassion as a force. Could you explain that further?

Compassion is dynamic, disruptive and transformative. Human values alone cannot solve deep-rooted socio-cultural and structural problems such as gender discrimination, racial inequality or communal conflict. Preaching is not enough. Compassion becomes mindful problem-solving. When you are truly aware of yourself and others, you cannot remain silent — you are compelled to act. That is how a culture of problem-solving is born.